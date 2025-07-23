Liming the hay field (time warp) [followed by a reflection]

I heard you talking in your sleep, Grandma.

Oh dear, what did I say, my child?.

You said, "They are liming the field".

What is liming the field, grandma?

Tell it to me again.

Tell you what, child?

About the things you did

Back when clocks were round.

And horses grazed in the field,

Three brown and one black with names.

And their fur grew warmer for winter

But not warm enough

So you put coats on them

And their breath turned into steam.

Tell me about winter again.

Oh my child, why do you ask this of me?

I was younger than you

Back then when the field was limed

So that the grass would come back greener

After the cold of winter. . .

I said that when we limed the field

I always thought of snow, that's all

And I knew that summer was half over.

Now you tell me,

How was your day at school,

What did you learn today little one?

What did you learn?