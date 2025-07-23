Liming the hay field (time warp) [followed by a reflection]

I heard you talking in your sleep, Grandma.
Oh dear, what did I say, my child?.
You said, "They are liming the field".
What is liming the field, grandma?
Tell it to me again.
Tell you what, child?
About the things you did
Back when clocks were round.
And horses grazed in the field,
Three brown and one black with names.
And their fur grew warmer for winter
But not warm enough
So you put coats on them
And their breath turned into steam.
Tell me about winter again.
Oh my child, why do you ask this of me?
I was younger than you
Back then when the field was limed
So that the grass would come back greener
After the cold of winter. . .
I said that when we limed the field
I always thought of snow, that's all
And I knew that summer was half over.
Now you tell me,
How was your day at school,
What did you learn today little one?
What did you learn?
........
This poem is post-apocalyptic. In the poem, the grand daughter hears her grandma talking in her sleep saying, "They are liming the field". What made me think of that is, we are liming the field here. Liming, that is, spreading, snow-white lime on the freshly mown grass, feels like a timeless or old-fashioned thing to do, but in the grandmother's dream, she is close to the same age as her grand daughter. Her dream collapse time, so there is a connection. The grand daughter is not being raised on a farm. The poem depicts a future time when clocks aren't round, and by implication, time is not round or circular or cyclical.. Maybe it is linear, going from one day to another, straight ahead. Maybe they live underground in this future and there is no day and night, but just a regular time to sleep and and a regular time to get up and go to to school. Apparently the grandmother has shared some of her memories of her childhood before because the grand daughter knows about the horses, by color and name and it is special to her to have her grandmother talk about her distant childhood, when there were seasons like summer and winter. When the grandmother asks the little girl what she learned in school, it is the grandmother's way of avoiding revisiting the past, which must be painful or stressful for her, but she can't do anything about her dreams taking her back there. as a kind of soul-retrieval. Let's hope this is not our future.
