Life Arts    H1'ed 1/22/25

Like Bishop Budde, Jesus' Wokeness Infuriated His Neighbors

WATCH: Episcopal bishop asks Trump 'to have mercy' on LGBTQ+ communities and immigrants The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, D.C., implored newly inaugurated President Donald Trump ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Details   DMCA

Readings for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time: Nehemiah 8:2-4a, 5-6, 8-10; Psalm 19: 8,9, 10, 15; I Corinthians 12: 12-14, 27; Luke 1: 1-4, 4: 14-21

Last Tuesday Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde infuriated Donald Trump and JD Vance at Trump's inaugural prayer service at the National Cathedral in Washington. She did so by echoing in her sermon the Spirit of Yeshua of Nazareth whom this Sunday's Gospel reading depicts as delivering his own inaugural address to his former neighbors in his hometown of Nazareth.

Bishop Budde's words asked Mr. Trump "in the name of our God" to "have mercy" on LGBTQ people and immigrants targeted by his policies. Her words chimed with those of her Master who in his programmatic words proclaimed his work as directed towards outsiders - the poor, the blind, the imprisoned, oppressed, and indebted.

Evidently, Messrs. Trump and Vance prefer their version of God and a Jesus who puts America first. They seem to consider Americans (and Zionists) as somehow "chosen" by a God who joins them in despising those with non-binary sexual orientations. Instead of welcoming strangers (as Bishop Budde put it in tune with oft-repeated biblical injunctions) their God would build walls and evict them from our midst.

Ironically, the Trump/Vance position is not far from that articulated by Ezra, Israel's 6th century BCE priest and scribe who invented the concept of a genocidal Israel as God's chosen one. (You can read a summary of Ezra's words immediately below.)

So, predictably, Mr. Trump and his followers (like Yeshua's contemporaries rejecting him) wasted no time in vilifying Bishop Budde.

Instead, she deserves our admiration and imitation as a woman of vast integrity and courage. Let me show you what I mean.

Today's Readings

Nehemiah 8:2-4a, 5-6, 8-10

Following the Jews' return from the Babylonian exile (586-538), the Jewish priest and scribe, Ezra rewrote the Hebrew's largely oral traditions that eventually became their Bible. He unified those narratives about mysterious beings called "Elohim." These were human or perhaps extraterrestrial "Powerful Ones," some good-willed, some malevolent, who had never been universally considered divine. In Hebrew oral tradition, they had variously been called by names such as "Elohim," "El," "El Shaddai," "Ruach," Baal, and Yahweh. Ezra unified and rewrote those traditions as if all of them were about Israel's now "divine" Powerful One (Yahweh). The tales included divinely authorized genocides of Palestinians (identified in biblical texts as Canaanites, Hittites, Amorites, Perizzites, Hivites, Jebusites, Geshurites, Maacaathites, and Philistines). All of them had lived in the "Holy Land" long before the arrival of the ex-slave invaders from Egypt who ruthlessly decimated their numbers in the name of their Powerful One. In Nehemiah chapter 8, Ezra is depicted as spending half a day reading his conflated narrative [now called "The Law" (Torah)] to Israel's "men, women, and those children old enough to understand." The new narrative brings everyone to tears as a nationalistic and exclusive consciousness dawns that Yahweh-God had chosen them as his special people.

Psalm 19: 8,9, 10, 15

Despite the genocides, the people praised Yahweh's words as simple, perfect, refreshing, trustworthy, wise, illuminating, pure, eternal, true, and completely just. They identified Ezra's words as Spirit and Life.

I Corinthians 12: 12-14, 27

Yeshua, however, never called his Heavenly Father "Yahweh." Instead, he (and his principal prophet Paul) understood God as a Divine Parent, the Creator of all things, the "One in whom we live and move and have our being" (Acts 17:28). Yeshua (and Paul) rejected the idea of "Special People" in favor of all humanity as comprising One Human Body. For both men, no part of that Body (even the least presentable) was better or more important than any other. For Paul and Yeshua, Jews and non-Jews were the same. So were slaves and free persons. In fact, for Yeshua's followers, those the world considers less honorable should be treated "with greater propriety."

Luke 1: 1-4, 4: 14-21

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
It always comes down to theology, doesn't it?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025 at 10:43:29 PM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

Right on. Great timing for your Article. Locally, am running into hearlless, sorry to say,looking like Crooked Cops, showing a 20th Century Ckised Cae of mine to Family, after a hurt feelings order to me about Barmiad who showed much interst in me, every other week shift wouth her time for to give number, or for me to get more words out at special times, Some hurtful regrets. I came up with Native Last Curse of "Last Days" purging around here. Not quite a Sarah Lee Guthrie & Pete's Up-State Mammals, with lady fiddle player after show out front say You nice. A Mighty Coo called that small Sunday after crowd down block from Boston Garden. We ride this out with same steady light work outs. And avoid Dip-shits, in Clubs or out on Mart Bus. Working on weakest character flaw; gullibility. Will keep Rocken loud, only thing ever told that I did wrong.

I'm biggest Idiot over girls from Native Last Idiot Plague..

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025 at 11:47:45 PM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

Oh, edit time ran out. Compared The Mighty Coo with Sarah Lee and Mammals Show with first meeting of Katie Strutt and me on big sports crowd day. One yelled out, "We just heard Michael's Jerry Most moment of someone stealing the ball. About George Blanda coming in in last 5 minutes of last 5 games to win MVP, when he knew he loved NFL. This a New England Sports Pub with sports minded solid head of long haired Barmaid, which almost clicked.

And was playing best pool of life. Will recover this set back. No Tournaments in sight until Maldern in Spring to see if Mazon (owner)-National 3 Cushion Champion can teach me final position and safety tips. Either way, when in Antwerpen again will be playing good this time.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 23, 2025 at 12:10:10 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Thanks for an excellent article, Mike, and for spotlighting Bishop Budde's integrity...I understand she is receiving threats on her life. OMG.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 23, 2025 at 12:31:59 AM

