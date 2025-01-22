Like Bishop Budde, Jesus' Wokeness Infuriated His Neighbors



WATCH: Episcopal bishop asks Trump 'to have mercy' on LGBTQ+ communities and immigrants The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, D.C., implored newly inaugurated President Donald Trump ...

Readings for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time: Nehemiah 8:2-4a, 5-6, 8-10; Psalm 19: 8,9, 10, 15; I Corinthians 12: 12-14, 27; Luke 1: 1-4, 4: 14-21

Last Tuesday Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde infuriated Donald Trump and JD Vance at Trump's inaugural prayer service at the National Cathedral in Washington. She did so by echoing in her sermon the Spirit of Yeshua of Nazareth whom this Sunday's Gospel reading depicts as delivering his own inaugural address to his former neighbors in his hometown of Nazareth.

Bishop Budde's words asked Mr. Trump "in the name of our God" to "have mercy" on LGBTQ people and immigrants targeted by his policies. Her words chimed with those of her Master who in his programmatic words proclaimed his work as directed towards outsiders - the poor, the blind, the imprisoned, oppressed, and indebted.

Evidently, Messrs. Trump and Vance prefer their version of God and a Jesus who puts America first. They seem to consider Americans (and Zionists) as somehow "chosen" by a God who joins them in despising those with non-binary sexual orientations. Instead of welcoming strangers (as Bishop Budde put it in tune with oft-repeated biblical injunctions) their God would build walls and evict them from our midst.

Ironically, the Trump/Vance position is not far from that articulated by Ezra, Israel's 6th century BCE priest and scribe who invented the concept of a genocidal Israel as God's chosen one. (You can read a summary of Ezra's words immediately below.)

So, predictably, Mr. Trump and his followers (like Yeshua's contemporaries rejecting him) wasted no time in vilifying Bishop Budde.

Instead, she deserves our admiration and imitation as a woman of vast integrity and courage. Let me show you what I mean.

Today's Readings

Nehemiah 8:2-4a, 5-6, 8-10

Following the Jews' return from the Babylonian exile (586-538), the Jewish priest and scribe, Ezra rewrote the Hebrew's largely oral traditions that eventually became their Bible. He unified those narratives about mysterious beings called "Elohim." These were human or perhaps extraterrestrial "Powerful Ones," some good-willed, some malevolent, who had never been universally considered divine. In Hebrew oral tradition, they had variously been called by names such as "Elohim," "El," "El Shaddai," "Ruach," Baal, and Yahweh. Ezra unified and rewrote those traditions as if all of them were about Israel's now "divine" Powerful One (Yahweh). The tales included divinely authorized genocides of Palestinians (identified in biblical texts as Canaanites, Hittites, Amorites, Perizzites, Hivites, Jebusites, Geshurites, Maacaathites, and Philistines). All of them had lived in the "Holy Land" long before the arrival of the ex-slave invaders from Egypt who ruthlessly decimated their numbers in the name of their Powerful One. In Nehemiah chapter 8, Ezra is depicted as spending half a day reading his conflated narrative [now called "The Law" (Torah)] to Israel's "men, women, and those children old enough to understand." The new narrative brings everyone to tears as a nationalistic and exclusive consciousness dawns that Yahweh-God had chosen them as his special people.

Psalm 19: 8,9, 10, 15

Despite the genocides, the people praised Yahweh's words as simple, perfect, refreshing, trustworthy, wise, illuminating, pure, eternal, true, and completely just. They identified Ezra's words as Spirit and Life.

I Corinthians 12: 12-14, 27

Yeshua, however, never called his Heavenly Father "Yahweh." Instead, he (and his principal prophet Paul) understood God as a Divine Parent, the Creator of all things, the "One in whom we live and move and have our being" (Acts 17:28). Yeshua (and Paul) rejected the idea of "Special People" in favor of all humanity as comprising One Human Body. For both men, no part of that Body (even the least presentable) was better or more important than any other. For Paul and Yeshua, Jews and non-Jews were the same. So were slaves and free persons. In fact, for Yeshua's followers, those the world considers less honorable should be treated "with greater propriety."

Luke 1: 1-4, 4: 14-21

