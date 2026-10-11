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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/11/26  

Life Can Only Teach The Percentage of Usa Who Can Handle the Truth

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Marcello Rollando
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Oman, an Arab country denied flying privileges to its Omani citizen who stabbed an Indian pilot on a flight from Dubai to Israel’s Tel Aviv. Although, this might sound like the plotline of a Stephen King thriller, the real lesson is a cultural one as old as Rameses II v. Moses – or as I learned from, “Fiddler on the Roof,” don’t ever underestimate the Jewish People, for despite all the horrible tragedies throughout their history, truly they are God’s Chosen.

Before 1960’s assassinations, however, I believed, God’s chosen nation was probably the United States of America. But when 29-32% of Americans supporting a charlatan, cheered by a packed house of American citizens, after joking about Iran bombing one of our United States, then maybe the lesson for the 68-71% of us is: snatch America’s United We Stand Dream victory from the ravenous jaws of America’s demise from within.

We’ve survived ill-advised minority adulation before: about 7,000-15,000 Americans returned to England after America’s Revolution defeated a King. The Jewish people have been girded for ultimate survival since before, Rome’s Pontius Pilate allowed the crucifixion of, arguably, the most famous Jew in all human history – but what percentage of 2026 Americans can handle these Truths…

· From teens to grandparents, humankind is overdosing on life-threatening mind-bending severe dangers to our collective mental, physical, political and societal wellbeing, while Wall Street, owners, rent political cover, via their cash-flow power over the corruptible · How dare we assume grossly unfit rapists of our economy will drown in a Blue Wave without the 90m 2024 MIA Americans

· Will 2026-2028 Americans equal the courage of a Flydubai pilot and 174 passengers on 9/30, emulating the 9/11 souls on United Airlines Flight 93 who sacrificed all – for our privilege to be what we claim

· Americans deserve homes safe from abandoned mines for basements. Children need schools providing hot meals, not Peter Principal proof pandering prison-bound puppets proposing: testosterone determines America’s prowess. Or Can We the People Handle our truth?

Is Colonel Nathan R. Jessep your hero or are you among the few good men and women ready, willing and able to defeat, accessories before the fact: Billionaire donors enabled by Citizens United - yielding Congressional, accessories after the fact, like the checks and bank balances of a silent supreme Thomas.

TRUTHS: · A trumped GOP Congress united with anti-justice for all, SCOTUS’ rulings reeling America backwards to 1860-1960’s assassinating all are created equal

· It’s not the AI assistance we’ve relied on for decades – like a corporate owned media abandoning investigative reporting to be first to break the same news adamantium

· Believe nothing on the internet (especially political polls), until you Fact-Check

FACTS:

· Americans are winning the global race for being brainwashed, programmed and victimized by Corporatism’s mind-bending marketing for Wall Street benefiting from Americans’, Over Consumerism, purposely producing deadly human and planet ramifications

· Knowledge gives us voting power to remind Billionaires that our government exists at our pleasure – and not, We the People for their fleecing plunder

·Medical advances defeating childhood diseases and Social Security increases keep America great – not the slight-of-hand thievery of an apathetic criminal’s art of the steal.

· Americans must face the truth about our need for education that teaches us to honor teachers by never burning books; providing healthcare, health insurance, and an infrastructure that eliminates, Foster Care’s “Ageing Out” which fosters homelessness in the wealthiest nation on earth.

Finally, Americans can’t afford to trust Billionaires recommended by a convicted felon to “police themselves,” nor a Russian comrade insisting, all is well.

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Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
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Marcello Rollando

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We have always been a nation of hero-worshipers - but, in 2026-2028, we must be the heroes, because aiding and abetting a known serial American adversary, makes both giver and receiver enemies of the American people

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 11, 2026 at 2:41:48 PM

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