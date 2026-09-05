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General News    H3'ed 9/5/26  

Libya suffering from U.S. meddling, internal rivalries and the battle for oil

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Steven Sahiounie
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Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator specializing in Middle East and U.S. affairs

Libya's conflict and instability today is caused by the U.S.-NATO attack in 2011 for regime change. U.S. President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton destroyed Libya's political and security structures and contributed to the country's subsequent fragmentation.

Since the killing of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has remained trapped in a cycle of internal conflict, political division and institutional fragmentation. The country has also increasingly become an arena for international and regional competition, driven by its strategic geographic position close to Europe and, above all, its enormous natural resources, particularly oil and gas.

Foreign powers have sought to cultivate relationships with competing Libyan factions in an effort to advance their own political, economic and strategic interests. As a result, Libya's domestic divisions have become intertwined with broader regional and international rivalries, making the path toward a unified state increasingly complicated.

Turkey Sees "Positive" Signs in Unification Talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he had developed a positive impression of negotiations aimed at unifying eastern and western Libya, stressing that Ankara would continue to play what he described as a constructive role as a mediator.

Speaking to journalists on August 12 in Tripoli and Benghazi, Fidan said, "Unfortunately, we have witnessed a very troubled period in Libya since the beginning of the revolution, over the past 15 years."

Fidan also pointed to the growing construction activity in both Tripoli and Benghazi, highlighting the role of Turkish construction companies in major projects and describing the development as evidence of strengthening bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Libya.

Yet beneath these diplomatic and economic developments, Libya remains deeply divided politically, militarily and institutionally.

The Killing of Major General Fawzi Al-Mansouri

The killing of Major General Fawzi Al-Mansouri on August 10, was far more than the assassination of a senior military official in eastern Libya.

Al-Mansouri had commanded the Sabha region for years before becoming head of military intelligence. He was killed in Benghazi at a time when increasing questions were being raised about networks transporting weapons and fuel across the Sahara toward Sudan and Chad.

Did Al-Mansouri possess information about these networks, or was his assassination connected to another struggle over influence, intelligence and control?

Authorities in eastern Libya have remained largely silent regarding the motive for the killing and those responsible. Observers and analysts, however, believe the assassination could be linked to internal power struggles, political and security rivalries, regional intersections, or weapons-smuggling networks and logistical supply routes allegedly supporting Sudan's Rapid Support Forces.

The Libyan National Army said it would "not stop fighting terrorism" and would continue its efforts to achieve stability, security and the unification of Libya's institutions.

Drone Attacks Threaten Libya's Oil Industry

The National Oil Corporation announced on Tuesday that a drone had targeted the Zawiya oil refinery complex, the country's largest operating refinery, marking the fifth attack.

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I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Libya Revolution; Libyan Government; Libyan Revoluionary Underground; Oil Cost Of $$$; Oil Demand Supply; Oil Spill Cleanup; Oil Spill Liability; Suffering, Add Tags

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