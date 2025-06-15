Letter to a World That Forgot How to Cry

To the world that spins without looking,

When did you become so hardened?

When did you stop crying for others as if they were your own?

When did lives become divided into sides, children into statistics, bombs into routine?

I wasn't born among ruins.

I never lived with the constant fear that the sun might not rise.

I've never heard the whistle of missiles or slept in shelters.

I grew up in peace.

So who am I to speak from the safety of my life?

Who am I to talk about pain I haven't known?

But what hurts me most is the helplessness—

to only offer words while others offer decrees and war.

I want peace, not war.

I want children laughing, not trembling.

What I would give for the warm embrace of global peace.

The pain and fury of those who call themselves leaders,

who feast from silver trays while the people starve...

Tell me, is my dream too big?

The people are divided—

Israel or Palestine,

Who suffers more, who suffers less...

But does that truly matter?

Everyone dies.

Even death is frightened by those who kill indiscriminately.

Who decided the fate of these people?

A conflict centuries old,

excused by religion and tradition to justify taking lives—

All because of the human greed to own more than what is already theirs.

I believe in love.

I believe in hearts unburdened by hate.

I believe we are not sides, we are lives.

We all deserve to g

row up in a world held together by peace.