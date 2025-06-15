 
Login/Register Login | Register
270 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

Letter to a World That Forgot How to Cry

By   No comments

Luv Clark
Message Luv Clark

To the world that spins without looking,

When did you become so hardened?

When did you stop crying for others as if they were your own?

When did lives become divided into sides, children into statistics, bombs into routine?

I wasnÃƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ? „ t born among ruins.

I never lived with the constant fear that the sun might not rise.

IÃƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ? „ ve never heard the whistle of missiles or slept in shelters.

I grew up in peace.

So who am I to speak from the safety of my life?

Who am I to talk about pain I havenÃƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ? „ t known?

But what hurts me most is the helplessnessÃƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ? €

to only offer words while others offer decrees and war.

I want peace, not war.

I want children laughing, not trembling.

What I would give for the warm embrace of global peace.

The pain and fury of those who call themselves leaders,

who feast from silver trays while the people starve...

Tell me, is my dream too big?

The people are dividedÃƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ? €

Israel or Palestine,

Who suffers more, who suffers less...

But does that truly matter?

Everyone dies.

Even death is frightened by those who kill indiscriminately.

Who decided the fate of these people?

A conflict centuries old,

excused by religion and tradition to justify taking livesÃƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ? €

All because of the human greed to own more than what is already theirs.

I believe in love.

I believe in hearts unburdened by hate.

I believe we are not sides, we are lives.

We all deserve to g

row up in a world held together by peace.

Rate It | View Ratings

Luv Clark Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ren is an anonymous voice from a quiet corner of the world-- a dreamer devoted to peace. She believes that words, when born from love, can heal even the hardest hearts.

Related Topic(s): World Peace, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Letter to a World That Forgot How to Cry

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend