 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Positive News    H3'ed 5/9/26  

Let's give it a try before it's too late

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Ken Crane
Message Ken Crane

LET'S GIVE IT A TRY BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

We have mass shootings, and one war after the other. We never know if this will be the war that ends in a nuclear holocaust that could end most of life on earth. We can't go on living on the brink. We must try something new, please read this plan.

We have all started thinking and talking about someone and soon they are at your door. You can be talking to someone, and they will bring up the subject that you were thinking about at that time. This demonstrates a web of silent communication that humans and possibly other living things share. In this web, there is the positive power of love, and the negative forces such as hate. It is the link between spiritual beliefs and science. It is why our actions can be influenced by the prayers of others without us realizing it. The power of love is formed by females and males, so it is one more reason to recognize the complete equality of women around the world.

The cause of many of our wars is different religious beliefs. Since early human existence there has been an awareness but a misunderstanding of the spiritual powers. Every group, large and small, had a method of relating to these powers. Every group thought that their way was the best way and the only way even if it included human sacrifice or killing all people with different beliefs. If you pray for harm to come to some group or person you are communicating with the negative force, not love. All the great religions mention the importance of love. The positive power of love has many names, such as Allah, Great Spirit,

God. There is only one God, and it is the same all over the world. It is surprising that Muslims and Christians have fought so much since they have similar teachings. Both Muhammad and Jesus placed the utmost importance on love and forgiveness. Jesus said, "l leave you with one word, love ye one another". Muhammad said," love is the key to paradise", but so many Muslims and Christians ignore these teachings. The hate must end.

What we propose is this: Using this network of communication and hopefully with worldwide participation, on June 20, 2026, at 12:00 am Greenwich time. We will silently or audibly say, I love you, all people of the world. I forgive you, all people of the world. We are all equal, all people of the world. We must live together in peace. We will need to repeat the words many times. These words work, because you forgive everyone, including yourself. The purpose would be to minimize or eliminate the negative forces of hate, greed, and prejudice with this mass expression of love and forgiveness, making love the dominant power. The effect it has would probably depend on the amount of participation, and it may need to be repeated for complete success. We will need help spreading this plan around. We need help from media people, translators, and experts in time zones, we may need to use degree lines because time zones are very irregular. If we can't get it organized by June 20, we will move it to the third Saturday in July and so on.

If love ruled, life would be totally different. Instead of using our resources to find new ways of killing people, we could make our lives healthier and more enjoyable. A great stress would disappear and be replaced by a great feeling of security. We need to start correcting the causes of plastic pollution and acidification of our oceans, global warming, disappearing glaciers, nuclear waste, and much more. There is no political solution, only a spiritual one. The choice is up to us. We can have a nuclear wasteland or paradise.

Please, let's give it a try. Author Likes Privacy

Rate It | View Ratings

Ken Crane Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I was born we lived on Ballard beach in Seattle Washington. My father was a fisherman in the summer, And a boat builder in the winter. My folks split up and i went to live with my aunt and uncle at that time. We later on to Capitol Hill in Seattle. (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Holocaust; Living; Nuclear; Other; Other; Shootings, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Let's give it a try before it's too late

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend