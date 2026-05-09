LET'S GIVE IT A TRY BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

We have mass shootings, and one war after the other. We never know if this will be the war that ends in a nuclear holocaust that could end most of life on earth. We can't go on living on the brink. We must try something new, please read this plan.

We have all started thinking and talking about someone and soon they are at your door. You can be talking to someone, and they will bring up the subject that you were thinking about at that time. This demonstrates a web of silent communication that humans and possibly other living things share. In this web, there is the positive power of love, and the negative forces such as hate. It is the link between spiritual beliefs and science. It is why our actions can be influenced by the prayers of others without us realizing it. The power of love is formed by females and males, so it is one more reason to recognize the complete equality of women around the world.

The cause of many of our wars is different religious beliefs. Since early human existence there has been an awareness but a misunderstanding of the spiritual powers. Every group, large and small, had a method of relating to these powers. Every group thought that their way was the best way and the only way even if it included human sacrifice or killing all people with different beliefs. If you pray for harm to come to some group or person you are communicating with the negative force, not love. All the great religions mention the importance of love. The positive power of love has many names, such as Allah, Great Spirit,

God. There is only one God, and it is the same all over the world. It is surprising that Muslims and Christians have fought so much since they have similar teachings. Both Muhammad and Jesus placed the utmost importance on love and forgiveness. Jesus said, "l leave you with one word, love ye one another". Muhammad said," love is the key to paradise", but so many Muslims and Christians ignore these teachings. The hate must end.

What we propose is this: Using this network of communication and hopefully with worldwide participation, on June 20, 2026, at 12:00 am Greenwich time. We will silently or audibly say, I love you, all people of the world. I forgive you, all people of the world. We are all equal, all people of the world. We must live together in peace. We will need to repeat the words many times. These words work, because you forgive everyone, including yourself. The purpose would be to minimize or eliminate the negative forces of hate, greed, and prejudice with this mass expression of love and forgiveness, making love the dominant power. The effect it has would probably depend on the amount of participation, and it may need to be repeated for complete success. We will need help spreading this plan around. We need help from media people, translators, and experts in time zones, we may need to use degree lines because time zones are very irregular. If we can't get it organized by June 20, we will move it to the third Saturday in July and so on.

If love ruled, life would be totally different. Instead of using our resources to find new ways of killing people, we could make our lives healthier and more enjoyable. A great stress would disappear and be replaced by a great feeling of security. We need to start correcting the causes of plastic pollution and acidification of our oceans, global warming, disappearing glaciers, nuclear waste, and much more. There is no political solution, only a spiritual one. The choice is up to us. We can have a nuclear wasteland or paradise.

Please, let's give it a try. Author Likes Privacy