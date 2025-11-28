Let's Have Change!

It's a wonder anyone wants to run for a senate or house seat in the US. In the same week I'm researching the American Israel Public Affairs (AIPAC) targeting of the black caucus (The Congressional Black Caucus Remembers the Overseer, and That's Great for Israel but Not for America) and the Squad, Trump targets senate and house members who, rightly, reminded military personnel that they were under no obligation to obey illegal orders.





For a black woman pursuing a B.A. in English, I read news articles, Bob Woodward's All the President's Men and The Final Days, as much as possible on the Watergate scandal. Of course, I went to the theater to see All the President's Men. Still have a DVD of the film. Nixon resigned. The world witnessed him board Air Force One for the last time. He and his wife, Pat, turn at the top of the steps to wave. One last time.





And I thought then that scandal was the last. But I've read so much more history since the early 1970s, and I've lived experience as a black American in a country, as Nixon once stated, that historical believes black Americans to be its major problem. And I've learned from Watergate's Deep Throat to follow the money. In this capitalist country where profits from the oil industry, for one, and now the Big Tech industry matter more than human beings.





That it's about the production of money is no longer concealed behind rhetoric about freedom and democracy. The current regime has defamed the people's house with shiny gold shimmering down halls and in the Oval Office. Authoritarian leaders have been treated to lavish Gatsby parties. Bebe Netanyahu too





It's money.

Of those voters who voted for Cori Bush (D-Mo.) the first time, which among them wanted to see her no longer in Washington D. C. representing them this year? Bush was ousted in the November 2024 election, thanks to AIPAC.





The same can be said of Jamaal Bowman (D-N. Y.). In November, AIPAC sent him home.





