Let There Be Light

Irene Fowler
The African continent has been characterized for eons, and by legions, as 'dark' and 'uncivilized'. Concomitant to the foregoing phenomena, are the unbroken arrogant, myopic stand and proclamations (spoken and unspoken) of the presumptive master-race, and self-anointed, rulers of the universe.

In light of the extremely dark and grave global existential challenges, set backs and feral- brutality, inundating humanity writ-large today, it behooves brave and unflappable truth- tellers to debunk the false, fake and flimsy benchmarks of what constitutes 'civilization'.

I posit the theory that the only true and lasting foundation of enduring pillars of civilization; is the humane, genial and civil treatment, of mankind vis-a-vis mankind. This is the only true test.

Historically, in this respect, the white race has failed humanity and continues to fail humanity to date. There are too many examples of the foregoing assertion; suffice it to mention - genocides, trans-Atlantic slave trade, 2 world wars, apartheid, and the rapacious, inhumane, evil system of run-amok Western capitalism The core precepts of which, in their purest form, elevates the enthronement of self, and idolises, demented greed - to the exclusion of any and all, sterling or noble human values. The toxic, deleterious, lasting effects of callous-capitalism, subsumed, and all-but eradicated, erstwhile, non-white traditional bedrock values of communal; common-good, togetherness, and serenity.

Conclusion

1. Africa is the only nuclear-weapons free continent in the world. The very existence of these arsenals, capable of annihilating all planetary life in nanoseconds, makes a mockery of the sanctity of human life and underscores the ephemeral/fragile nature, of all vaunted scientific/technological achievements, and creature-comforts of Western society. The very presence of these armaments, in essence, ought to question the generally accepted notions of the term, 'civilization'.

The 2009 African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (ANWFZ) covers the entire African continent.

This not only bestows on us in Africa, the moral high ground, but also makes it imperative for us to rebuke nuclear-armed nations and advocate for total nuclear disarmament. Hence, we are bringing sanity, morality, and much-needed light, to the growing global gloom and darkness, set against widespread human deprivation and the specter of nuclear-arms threats.

2. Russia, a white ethno-state, is waging a 21st-century, unprovoked, unjust, and barbaric war against its neighbour, Ukraine; in which horrendous and savage, war crimes are being perpetrated by the aggressor, on an hourly basis. The hot war is now in its 42nd month.

3. The US is under the dastardly domain of an iron-fisted oligarchy. Among the myriad atrocities of these soulless creatures inhabiting the dark abyss, and their bought and paid for, subservient-underling-politicians, is the unabated orchestration and idolatrous sacrifice, of American children and infants, to death in the cruel, insatiable and red-hot fiery-furnace, via - gun violence.

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend