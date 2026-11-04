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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/4/26  

Let’s Play: Who’s The Dirtbag?

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Carl Petersen
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“The buck stops here.”

— Harry Truman

.

“Attack, attack, attack; admit nothing, deny everything; no matter what happens, you claim victory and never admit defeat.”

— attributed to Roy Cohn


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Once, a politician who made a mistake would face the cameras, admit what they did wrong, and ask their constituents for forgiveness. Those times seem to be gone.

Following his mentor Roy Cohn's advice, Donald Trump has perfected the art of passing the buck. He could be caught with his hand in the cookie jar, look straight into the camera, and insist it was someone else’s fault.

And his most devoted followers would not only accept the lie but call anyone who dared to insist that Trump had stolen a cookie a “communist,” a “Marxist,” or some other politically charged label that had nothing to do with the allegation.

In a functioning democracy, leaders are not viewed as omnipotent, and their advisers are expected to speak up when they stray too far outside the lines. There appears to be no such check within the MAGA movement. Anyone who dares speak up, however meekly, risks exile.

Just ask Mike Pence.

Tyler Merbler CC BY 2.0
Tyler Merbler CC BY 2.0
(Image by Tyler Merbler)   Details   DMCA

This dynamic was on display this month when Trump said of Iran, “Let ‘em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego.” Whatever he intended to say, those are the words that came out of his mouth.

Abiding by the boss’s rule to never apologize, White House communications director Steven Cheung maintained that Trump “was clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped.”

This is not what Trump said, clearly or otherwise:

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Carl Petersen is a proud father of five adult children, including two daughters on the severe end of the Autism spectrum. A passionate advocate for special education, he ran as a Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board. Renowned (more...)
 

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