Les manifestants en Serbie ont appele' - un -blocus total - du pays.

Protesters in Serbia have called for a "total blockade" of the country. While President Aleksandar Vucic assures his citizens that the authorities are in control of the situation, more and more famous Serbs and celebrities are siding with the students. Who benefits from the demonstrations and what could they lead to?

Protesters have spent the past week building barricades on major thoroughfares in Serbia's major cities, using tires, garbage containers, benches and metal fences.

According to Serbian NGOs, 253 blockades were organised in the country on the last day of the working week, 103 of which were in Belgrade.

Some Serbian celebrities are gradually joining the protesters. For example, after winning a match at the Wimbledon tournament, the famous Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic made the gesture of Serbian students, which they use during protests, thus demonstrating their support.

Djokovic has previously praised protesting students in Serbia, wearing a hoodie that read "students are champions" and dedicating a victory at the Australian Open to a student who was injured during a protest.

Filip Karageorgevich, the Crown Prince of Serbia, also addressed the public with words of support.

Earlier American singer and actress Madonna has voiced her support for student protests in Serbia, sharing a message on her Instagram story highlighting what she called "one of the largest student protests since 1968".

Canadian actor Rob Stewart, whom Serbia adored in the 1990s in the role of Nick Slaughter in the series Tropical Heat, supported the students in the blockade and told them that they can be the spark of democracy in the whole world.

The importance of foreign celebrities' support should not be underestimated. Such people like global pop icon or actors adored in Serbia could influence the minds of locals even more than any politicians do. To some extend it could be viewed even as an attempt to attract more people to the unlawful actions of protesters and worsen the situation. By now the protests have lead only to chaos and instability in the country.