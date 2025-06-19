 
Positive News   

Legalising key population led health services in Thailand is a gamechanger

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)

Citizen News Service - CNS
Legalising key population led health services in Thailand is a gamechanger

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Key population or community-led health services are critical to end AIDS and make progress towards delivering on SDGs
Key population or community-led health services are critical to end AIDS and make progress towards delivering on SDGs
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

Legalising key population or community-led health services has been a gamechanger in Thailand to protect most-at-risk people from getting infected with HIV, as well as to take evidence-based standard care to the people living with HIV in a person-centred manner so that they can lead normal healthy lives, said Dr Praphan Phanuphak, a legend who has played a defining role in shaping Thailand's HIV response since the first few AIDS cases got diagnosed in the land of smiles in 1985.

Key populations are groups of people who are disproportionately affected by HIV (which may include men who have sex with men, transgender women and sex workers, among others).

Dr Praphan Phanuphak is a distinguished Professor Emeritus of the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. In February 1985, Professor Praphan diagnosed Thailand's first three cases of HIV/AIDS and has been involved in clinical care as well as in HIV prevention and treatment research since then.

Together with late Professors Joep Lange and David Cooper, Prof Praphan co-founded HIV-NAT (the HIV Netherlands, Australia, Thailand Research Collaboration), Asia's first HIV clinical trials centre in Bangkok in 1996. Prof Praphan served as the Director of the Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre for 31 years (1989-2020) and is currently the Senior Research and Policy Advocacy Advisor of the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI) in Bangkok as well as the Advisor of HIV-NAT.

Dr Phanuphak was speaking with CNS (Citizen News Service) around 10th Asia Pacific AIDS and Co-Infections Conference (APACC 2025), 2nd Asia Pacific Conference on Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases (POC 2025) and 13th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2025).

When people lead, change happens

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
