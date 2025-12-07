Lebanon talks with Israel amid rising tensions and international pressure

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Lebanon has formally entered a new phase of direct negotiations with Israel under the framework of the Five-Party Committee in Naqoura, marking a significant shift in Beirut's approach to mounting international pressures. Analysts view this development as an important indicator of a qualitative transformation in how the Lebanese state is responding to the current military and political dynamics along its southern border.

Reactivation of Technical Dialogue under U.S. Pressure

Experts note that Lebanon's participation aligns with a U.S. request to reactivate the technical negotiation mechanism at a moment when global powers are seeking to contain the escalating conflict and avoid a broader confrontation along the northern front.

The Lebanese presidency, government, and parliament remain firmly opposed to any form of political normalization with Israel. The current discussions, he said, aim primarily to halt the war, secure the return of displaced civilians, ensure Israeli withdrawal from occupied areas, deploy the Lebanese Army, and ultimately confine Hezbollah's weapons to state control.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam clarified in an interview with Al Jazeera that Lebanon is open to what he called supra-military negotiations, but insisted that the country is not engaged in any peace negotiations with Israel.

A Notable Appointment: Ambassador Simon Karam

Military and strategic expert Georges Nader described the appointment of Ambassador Simon Karamknown for his critical views on Hezbollahs armed roleas remarkable and unprecedented, pointing to broad political alignment behind his selection. According to Nader, this consensus suggests a positive development that may help advance the negotiation track.

In an interview with Erem News, Nader explained that the meeting in the UN headquarters in Naqoura brought together members of the Five-Party Committee: an American chair, along with French, UN, Lebanese, and Israeli officers. Ambassador Karam's participation as Lebanon's representative came as part of a new understanding to reopen channels of dialogue, which Nader believes could reduce the likelihood--or at least the intensity--of a large-scale Israeli military operation.

He added that the meeting discussed sensitive security issues, including mechanisms to contain the conflict and prevent an uncontrolled slide into wider confrontation.

Escalation on the Ground: Israeli Airstrikes Continue

On Thursday, Israel carried out airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, claiming they targeted Hezbollah military infrastructure. The strikes followed warnings delivered to residents in specific buildings and surrounding areasan escalation occurring just one day after the first civilian-level meeting between Lebanese and Israeli representatives within the ceasefire monitoring committee, and two days after the Pope's historic visit to Beirut.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the strikes hit the towns of Mahrouneh, Jbaa, al-Mijadl, and Braachit. Israel said the sites contained Hezbollah military installations. Smoke rose over residential neighborhoods in Jbaa, while Israeli aircraft continued to fly over Tyre district, the western sector, and even Beirut and Its southern suburbs.

The relative calm Lebanon had experienced during the Pope's visit was replaced by renewed fears of further escalation following the historic interaction between civilian representatives of both sides.

U.S. Reaction

U.S. Ambassador Michael Issa praised both Lebanon and Israel for what he called a courageous decision to open a dialogue channel at this sensitive moment. He added that sustainable progress requires mutual respect for each side's concerns and aspirations.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun: Negotiations to Prevent a Second War

