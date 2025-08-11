 
Lebanon faces a new civil war amid U.S. and Israeli pressure

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Beirut, August 2025 - The U.S. has welcomed the Lebanese government's recent decisions to fully implement the terms of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, originally announced in November 2024. U.S. envoy to the region, Tom Barrack, expressed support via social media, stating that President Donald Trump's administration is ready to help Lebanon build a future of economic development and peace with its neighbors. He also cited Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing that the U.S. aims to support a strong Lebanese state capable of confronting Hezbollah and disarming it.

The Israeli government remains focused on the area south of the Litani River, aiming to prevent Hezbollah from launching ground attacks or acquiring long-range missile capabilities. However, Israel has refused to commit to withdrawing from five positions in southern Lebanon, even if the Lebanese army assumes control of the region. It also resists pledging to halt future aerial operations over Lebanese territory.

These positions place the Lebanese government in a diplomatically sensitive situation, especially amid internal criticism from Hezbollah, which accuses the government of negligence.

In a controversial statement, Barrack recently suggested the possibility of integrating Hezbollah members into the Lebanese army, noting that Hezbollah represents half of the Shiite population. He added that if necessary, they should be incorporated. He claimed that international stakeholders are willing to increase funding for the Lebanese Armed Forces, clarifying that his personal goal is not the eradication of Hezbollah.

While the U.S. administration has not officially endorsed Barrack's remarks, sources from Al Arabiya and Al Hadath confirmed that the idea is under consideration. Critics in Washington, however, have expressed strong opposition, warning that such a move could undermine the Lebanese military and legitimize Hezbollah's influence.

Justice Minister Adel Nassar stated that the government is awaiting the army's report, expected by the end of the month, before deciding on further actions. He confirmed that no new cabinet session will be held regarding disarmament until the report is received. Nassar also noted that Israel's withdrawal from the five southern positions would occur within three months of accepting the U.S. proposal.

He affirmed that the decision to disarm Hezbollah is final and irreversible under any circumstances.

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad criticized the government's decision, calling it hasty and imposed, and warned against repeating past mistakes like the failed May 17 Agreement. He argued that Hezbollah's weapons are essential for Lebanon's defense and deterrence against Israeli aggression.

Following the cabinet's decision, Hezbollah supporters staged motorcycle rallies in Beirut's southern suburbs, waving party flags and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Hezbollah's media office denied issuing any official statement, emphasizing that only its recognized channels speak for the party.

President Joseph Aoun revealed ongoing international communications aimed at rescuing Lebanon's economy, noting that nearly every cabinet session addresses Israeli attacks and reconstruction efforts.

Tom Barrack congratulated Lebanese leaders on what he called a historic and courageous decision to begin full implementation of the ceasefire agreement. He praised the cabinet's move to enforce the principle of one nation, one army.

The cabinet session, held at Baabda Palace, focused on consolidating all arms under state control. Hezbollah and Amal ministers Rakan Nasreddine and Tamara Zain walked out in protest. Prime Minister Salam later tasked the army with drafting an implementation plan by year's end, without explicitly addressing Hezbollah's arsenal.

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc condemned the government's suspicious haste in adopting U.S. demands, calling it a violation of the National Pact and the Taif Agreement, which guarantees Lebanon's right to self-defense.

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea supported the decision, stating that any armed group outside state authority is now illegitimate. He praised the minister's democratic withdrawal and emphasized the importance of moving forward within constitutional frameworks.

Geagea is an aging warlord, a relic of the Lebanese Civil War, who wouldnt mind making more money off a new civil war if the U.S. pushes Lebanon into conflict.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

