Lebanon between state restoration and regional pressures: questions of sovereignty, security, and economy

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Lebanon is entering a delicate political and security phase, in which internal projects to rebuild the state intersect with unprecedented regional and international pressure-- amid ongoing Israeli aggression in the South, a deepening economic crisis, and the erosion of citizens' confidence in state institutions. In this context, several pivotal issues emerge that will shape the features of the coming stage.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Brigadier General Mounir Chahada, former Lebanese Government Coordinator to UNIFIL, to get his unique analysis on Lebanon at the crossroads.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): How is Lebanon's new plan to place all weapons under state control-- through an army-led strategy-- impacting Hezbollah's influence and the country's internal security dynamics?

Brigadier General Mounir Chahada (MC): The monopoly of arms and its impact on Hezbollah and internal balance.

The new Lebanese plan to place all weapons under state authority-- through a strategy led by the Lebanese Army-- aims to redefine the concept of sovereignty and national security. In practice, this step cannot be separated from Hezbollah's military and political role. Although the plan is presented as a gradual framework, it seeks to reduce informal military influence and restore the military institution as the sole reference of force.

Yet the impact of this plan on Hezbollah remains limited, as the party still enjoys a broad social base and links its weapons directly to the conflict with Israel. Therefore, any fundamental shift in the internal balance of power will depend on a comprehensive domestic political agreement on a defensive strategy-- after Israel withdraws from occupied points, ends its aggression, and halts its violations-- and on regional guarantees that are still unavailable.

2. SS: What are the implications of Lebanon's request for a new international force to replace UNIFIL after its mandate expires, and how might this affect stability along the southern border with Israel?

MC: Replacing UNIFIL and the question of border stability.

Lebanon's request for a new international force to replace UNIFIL after its mandate expires opens the door to complex scenarios. On one hand, the request reflects Lebanese dissatisfaction with the current force's effectiveness in deterring repeated Israeli violations. On the other hand, it raises concerns that a more rigid force could trigger tension rather than act as a stabilizing factor.

Any change in the nature or tasks of the international force will directly affect the fragile stability in the South-- especially if it lacks internal Lebanese consensus or becomes a political pressure tool on Lebanon in the file of the resistance's weapons.

It is worth noting that the United States and Israel sought to terminate UNIFIL's mission last August, in a move indicating Israel's expansionist intentions after the force's departure. However, this effort did not succeed, and the mission was extended for a final term until August 2026.

3. SS: Considering recent high-profile legal proceedings such as the release on bail of a former economy minister amid corruption allegations, what concrete steps should Lebanese institutions take to improve transparency, accountability, and public trust?

MC: Judicial reform and restoring public confidence.

Recent decisions to release former officials accused of corruption on bail have renewed public scrutiny of the judiciary. Restoring trust requires concrete measures, including:

Strengthening judicial independence-- financially and administratively.

Expediting major corruption trials without selectivity.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).