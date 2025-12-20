 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

Lebanon between state restoration and regional pressures: questions of sovereignty, security, and economy

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Lebanon is entering a delicate political and security phase, in which internal projects to rebuild the state intersect with unprecedented regional and international pressure-- amid ongoing Israeli aggression in the South, a deepening economic crisis, and the erosion of citizens' confidence in state institutions. In this context, several pivotal issues emerge that will shape the features of the coming stage.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Brigadier General Mounir Chahada, former Lebanese Government Coordinator to UNIFIL, to get his unique analysis on Lebanon at the crossroads.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): How is Lebanon's new plan to place all weapons under state control-- through an army-led strategy-- impacting Hezbollah's influence and the country's internal security dynamics?

Brigadier General Mounir Chahada (MC): The monopoly of arms and its impact on Hezbollah and internal balance.

The new Lebanese plan to place all weapons under state authority-- through a strategy led by the Lebanese Army-- aims to redefine the concept of sovereignty and national security. In practice, this step cannot be separated from Hezbollah's military and political role. Although the plan is presented as a gradual framework, it seeks to reduce informal military influence and restore the military institution as the sole reference of force.

Yet the impact of this plan on Hezbollah remains limited, as the party still enjoys a broad social base and links its weapons directly to the conflict with Israel. Therefore, any fundamental shift in the internal balance of power will depend on a comprehensive domestic political agreement on a defensive strategy-- after Israel withdraws from occupied points, ends its aggression, and halts its violations-- and on regional guarantees that are still unavailable.

2. SS: What are the implications of Lebanon's request for a new international force to replace UNIFIL after its mandate expires, and how might this affect stability along the southern border with Israel?

MC: Replacing UNIFIL and the question of border stability.

Lebanon's request for a new international force to replace UNIFIL after its mandate expires opens the door to complex scenarios. On one hand, the request reflects Lebanese dissatisfaction with the current force's effectiveness in deterring repeated Israeli violations. On the other hand, it raises concerns that a more rigid force could trigger tension rather than act as a stabilizing factor.

Any change in the nature or tasks of the international force will directly affect the fragile stability in the South-- especially if it lacks internal Lebanese consensus or becomes a political pressure tool on Lebanon in the file of the resistance's weapons.

It is worth noting that the United States and Israel sought to terminate UNIFIL's mission last August, in a move indicating Israel's expansionist intentions after the force's departure. However, this effort did not succeed, and the mission was extended for a final term until August 2026.

3. SS: Considering recent high-profile legal proceedings such as the release on bail of a former economy minister amid corruption allegations, what concrete steps should Lebanese institutions take to improve transparency, accountability, and public trust?

MC: Judicial reform and restoring public confidence.

Recent decisions to release former officials accused of corruption on bail have renewed public scrutiny of the judiciary. Restoring trust requires concrete measures, including:

Strengthening judicial independence-- financially and administratively.

Expediting major corruption trials without selectivity.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Israeli Lebanon Conflict; Lebanon; Lebanon; Lebanon County, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend