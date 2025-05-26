 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Latest GOP $4 Trillion Tax Scam Makes the Last One Look Modest

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)

Ted Millar
Today's word of the day is "again".

Remember all that talk around election day about "inflation"? It was all the corporate media could obsess about. (Well, that and Joe Biden's supposed "mental unfitness"). The talking heads in the for-profit billionaire-owned media industrial complex did not dare call inflation what it really was-- post-pandemic corporate greed-- lest it send shock waves through board rooms all across the business ecosystem.

The 34-count convicted felon and adjudicated sexual assaulter promised to end the "inflation nightmare".

That same convicted felon and adjudicated sexual assaulter promised tariffs would "drive prices down and make America affordable again".

He promised to pay off the national debt.

Millions of voters were-- again-- taken in. Despite adding $8.4 trillion to the national debt during his first term, millions believed the economy that was booming under former president Biden would be better under the tax cheat's purview-- again.

They, and all of us, are about to once again be played for suckers.

Yup. Again.

The only so-called "accomplishment" the mentally ill Russian stooge currently occupying the Oval Office can point to during his first term was the 2017 "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," the bill the congressional republican majority passed that handed $1.5 trillion in permanent tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy.

It seems they're about to do it again-- and bigger.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, while most of the country was asleep, House republicans passed their "big, beautiful bill" (its actual name) the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office states will cut at least $715 billion in healthcare spending, $700 billion from Medicaid, and $300 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), imperiling more than 2.7 million food-insecure households.

That breaks down to 14 million people losing access to healthcare; seniors losing Medicare coverage; 11 million, including four million children, losing food assistance; four million students losing Pell grants or seeing them significantly reduced.

Because the increase to the debt is predicted to be so extreme, the bill automatically triggers a 2010 law requiring offsets to cut Medicare by approximately $500 billion. It also imposes stringent Medicaid work requirements.

This latest tax giveaway to the morbidly rich makes the $1.5 trillion tax break in the 2017 law look generous. How much do the economic royalists plan to steal from America's poor and middle class this time?

$4.5 trillion.

As reported by 1440:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

Related Topic(s): Class Warfare; Economic; Tax Breaks For The Wealthy; Tax Scam, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend