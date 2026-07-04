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Before we get into the specifics of the CFAR strategy and how it can win elections for non-establishment candidates, let's clear our heads. Get rid of the "fog" that's been pumped into the air around us.

Labels are a bad joke. And the joke is on us.

What does it mean to be a Democrat or liberal? It used to mean opposition to war and open-mindedness to promising alternative ways of thinking. Now it means perpetual war, hating Russia and China, thinking genocide is just fine if it's Israel doing the slaugher. What?

And what does it mean to be a Republican? It used to be the party of the business class. Now we have MAGA, working class folks actually believing that the plunderers at the top are magically going to put America and the welfare of everyday citizens at the top of their agenda. What?

We've been taught to hate socialism. What's a socialist? Can the average person give anything resembling a coherent definition of socialism, other than it's bad and we should hate it. We are told we should save our most intense hatred for communists, who are the same as fascists. You know, like Putin and Hitler and Xi Jinping. What?

Labels have been used to confuse us, mislead us, divide us.

Same with party affiliation.

Let's make it simple.

Drop all the labels.

Forget party affiliations.

Look at the problems.

Identify the solutions.

Find individuals who will implement those solutions.

Democrat? Republican? Libertarian? Green? Independent?

Who cares?

What matters is solving the problems!

What matters is fixing the mess!

What matters is establishing a government that works for "the people", not Wall Street, not the military-industrial complex, not the investment bankers and hedge fund managers, not the CEOs and Silicon Valley technocrats.

A government that works for all of us!

What matters is having individuals in government who listen to, are loyal to, who will exclusively and faithfully serve "we the people"!

[ This is an excerpt from my latest book, The CFAR Electoral Campaign Strategy, now available at fine bookstores everywhere. Look for it! ]



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https://no-contract-no-vote.us/books/