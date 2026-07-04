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Labels Are A Bad Joke

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John Rachel
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Before we get into the specifics of the CFAR strategy and how it can win elections for non-establishment candidates, let's clear our heads. Get rid of the "fog" that's been pumped into the air around us.

Labels are a bad joke. And the joke is on us.

What does it mean to be a Democrat or liberal? It used to mean opposition to war and open-mindedness to promising alternative ways of thinking. Now it means perpetual war, hating Russia and China, thinking genocide is just fine if it's Israel doing the slaugher. What?

And what does it mean to be a Republican? It used to be the party of the business class. Now we have MAGA, working class folks actually believing that the plunderers at the top are magically going to put America and the welfare of everyday citizens at the top of their agenda. What?

We've been taught to hate socialism. What's a socialist? Can the average person give anything resembling a coherent definition of socialism, other than it's bad and we should hate it. We are told we should save our most intense hatred for communists, who are the same as fascists. You know, like Putin and Hitler and Xi Jinping. What?

Labels have been used to confuse us, mislead us, divide us.

Same with party affiliation.

Let's make it simple.

Drop all the labels.

Forget party affiliations.

Look at the problems.

Identify the solutions.

Find individuals who will implement those solutions.

Democrat? Republican? Libertarian? Green? Independent?

Who cares?

What matters is solving the problems!

What matters is fixing the mess!

What matters is establishing a government that works for "the people", not Wall Street, not the military-industrial complex, not the investment bankers and hedge fund managers, not the CEOs and Silicon Valley technocrats.

A government that works for all of us!

What matters is having individuals in government who listen to, are loyal to, who will exclusively and faithfully serve "we the people"!

[ This is an excerpt from my latest book, The CFAR Electoral Campaign Strategy, now available at fine bookstores everywhere. Look for it! ]


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John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since leaving (more...)
 

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3 people are discussing this page, with 26 comments

John Rachel

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Drop all the labels. Forget party affiliations. Look at the problems. Identify the solutions. Find individuals who will implement those solutions. Democrat? Republican? Libertarian? Green? Independent? Who cares? What matters is solving the problems! What matters is fixing the mess!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2026 at 4:10:23 PM

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I couldn't agree more that any electoral strategy to change things has to start with letting go of labels. I don't accept them and I don't use them whenever possible. We are all citizens of our municipalities, states, nations and the world. If we want representative democracy, we have to learn to talk to each other and demand together that our interests be put first.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2026 at 10:03:16 PM

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Labels are just another way we become divided. They are like guns. Too easy to use with very serious consequences.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2026 at 10:53:40 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Ellen Brown Public Bank advocate said would know how to connect Pubic Banking with Article V Politics stuff. I set out to use her Map, or seen from her to connect both.

Public Banking
Public Banking
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Besides wishing we could give 100% registered voters something to vote on. Public Banking and Article V Convention-worth a vote-Healthcare

Public New England Bank at the Post Office. In part funded by N.E. removing the whole SS Cap, collecting from all income and profits into infinity. 2 Boston Insurence Towers can invest it wisely.Not much blood on New England. Mainly breaking free from the Feds fiat trash war buck.

Harry Bridges Union run Foreign Policy ideas. Export Thanksgiving with American dream jobs of their cultures. IBEW Designs for Power in Libya.

We hear on OEN 20 years ago is still number 1 domestic issue. My home is lived here in Fitchburg North Central Train to Boston. No train west. Great Mart Transit connecting nice bus rides west to as far as Athol-Orange. Good pool action with coke dealers back in the 80s-90s.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2026 at 2:51:46 PM

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John Rachel

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Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content
Ellen Brown is an underrated visionary. Her proposals on public banking would go a long way towards curing the systemic cancer of predatory banking. Another concept she stresses is debt-free government-issued currency. Here's my "gateway" proposal for doing tha, at the same time promoting peace . . . ismakinguspoor.com/peace-dollars/

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2026 at 4:41:09 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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I love the lady. Such an important issue of mine since 2005-07 youtube was banking. Sound money sound bites of Ron Paul & Dennis Kucinich to today. I had aweful times trying to bring up Public Banking to Ron Paul Liberatarians. Their lables in mind. But since 2008 "sound money" are core with not could do but hope had enough beers for the month.-younger not 68 no more. I can still play. Pure relaxation is goal of mind's eyes thoughts.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2026 at 9:15:15 PM

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I find Libertarians almost impossible to talk to. They harbor too many illusions, deny our responsibility to rein in those who will play the system to hurt everyday citizens. But I keep trying.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2026 at 9:41:15 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Its never been proven to work.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2026 at 10:10:50 PM

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It's "counter-activism" . . . do nothing, hope for the best.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2026 at 10:13:14 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Am down to wanting out of the Fed's war buck. New England has little blood on its hands for getting rich off of the MIC warned about through time. Tao "Where armies are quartered thorns and thistles will spring forth."

Want petition Leo 14, home Leoburg and birth date of MM both 14. More isolated than care far. Just right bar crowds are good team mates of pool and darts. Vatican backing UK Pound in New England Patriot Bank at Post Office with a bit combo with 2 Boston Insurance Towers.

Coin Peace Dollars from removing the whole New England SS Cap. Collecting from all income. Pensions pulled wiseley from Wall Street with out bring the whole house of cards down. West Coast can use BRICS. Red States run to save fiat trash cash. But even that would get me out right now. Right Co Pilot dart pool player out there.


Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2026 at 2:39:42 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Lots has changed in mind's eyes since before and after Captain up there got himself shot. He went through some times when NY State upper state cops checked what happened on 70 Grey Hounds packed for 1-6-21 riot. Daniel 11:45-40 appointed times, would know more of, "Men behind them Masks.

Man in Eureka 2005 mentioned at 2:am theater at bay, when you see Daniel 11:45, you will see our calling is only to restore it to its high calling." The rest is up to them. Even VP waking up. Invited him to North West entrance to Mass and meet some fine pool players who are good action.

BIG MISTAKE OF LACK OF RESPECT BY NOT TAKING BUSINESS CARD THE MAN HANDED TOWARDS ME. My hands be washed of it.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2026 at 2:48:20 PM

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John Rachel

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Were the Grey Hounds owned by the Proud Boys or the DNC?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2026 at 4:50:33 PM

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We all learn from our mistakes (hopefully).

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2026 at 4:51:26 PM

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Government of the banks, by the banks, for the banks. This must end immediately, if not sooner.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2026 at 4:49:23 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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I have great hopes for the Brics to sink the war buck. New England's hands are washed of it getting rich off of the MIC. Hope that speak for many saying lets have a real Thanksgiving this fall, or sooner. Looking for Vatican Backing UK Pound to help fund a New England Public City-State set ups at the Post Office. City owning atms right now.

The way out of the Predator Economics John Perkins exposes in his Confessions of an Economic Hit Man.

BRICS Banking
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I always like adding Harry Bridges Union Foreign Policy, which in New England we would like to export American Dream Union ways of life. A job if you want one. Or lights turn red.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2026 at 12:33:39 PM

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John Rachel

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Perkins' book should be required reading for all Americans.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2026 at 4:49:27 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Link to 2 minute 22 second cartoon of predator economics.

If do not want to read book, at least this 2 minute 22 second cartoon video is repated over and over in the book. He says we can switch out of the Predator form to a green life form. He reall cool connenection in South America Natives.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2026 at 8:44:51 PM

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Concise and powerful!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2026 at 8:58:46 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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John Perkins calls Trump 'the first economic hit man president." The art of the steal is his 3rd book on subject.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2026 at 10:53:21 AM

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Should be excellent reading. But will people care? Doesn't America First trump morality and basic decency?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2026 at 5:01:19 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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Won't matter in New England when war buck crashes out of fear of the fruits of wars on TV. Created "The-Media-Right-Storm." In Nut House 99-2004 had full use of Business Center (coffee-smokes+Dad) Cannon Lazor stand alone in then as good now. News Letter of times Boss knew was against the right Beasts, to point back. Learning best of Coral at time. Plus how to input from anywhere.Boss jokes ,'no trouble right." Russian Shrink got cut on too though. He didn't care for saw no reason should be there. I like this one. Dreamt of it since 1995.

Vatican is going to come out sweet since 2003 August. Investing in UK Pound in New England Public Banking at Post Office. Let the 2 Boston Towers keep investing well.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2026 at 7:57:06 PM

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Yes, the merchants of death love Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2026 at 2:47:59 AM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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I have high hopes that New England can make the switch, from getting rich on MIC to a green life economy. Either way we still be in New England. Even though 50 years latter than Buckminster Fuller suggested.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 10, 2026 at 8:21:47 PM

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Long overdue and a must for the survival of our society.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 10, 2026 at 8:27:24 PM

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Michael Dewey

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"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
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Reply to John Rachel:   New Content
We hope soon the Brics beat the war buck into the ground. Hear Africa has solid health care through Brics Foundation. Will take UN to put BRICS under it for Libya rebuild with IBEW Electrical Power Designs. Get out of the war buck. Was just l recalling Revelation 17 Whore (World can see Beasts that carries her.) totally destroyed, I do believe. What fine fun even kings will have on mountains, without bringing the whole house of cards down. Beat the war buck out of existence.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2026 at 1:44:16 PM

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John Rachel

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Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content
BRICS is hopeful but they need to sort out some internal problems. Modi is a wild card and supporting Israel. He's a mixed bag of policies he believes in India's best interests. Not quite sure how killing tens of thousands of Palestinians helps India, however.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2026 at 5:26:26 PM

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