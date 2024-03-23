LAUSD Candidate Sherlett Hendy Newbill on Special Education

"Board members need to be in tune to what is happening to our most vulnerable population"



-- - BD1 Candidate Sherlett Hendy Newbill

The following are the candidate's responses:

Question 1: If you were on the Board, would you sponsor and work for the passage of the proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution? YES

Question 2: Have you signed the petition supporting the proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution? YES

Question 3: Federal funding to provide Special Education services is based on the size of the total student body, not the number of students receiving services. Therefore, charter schools benefit financially by discouraging the enrollment of these students as they receive the same amount of funding without having to pay the costs of providing the services. Not surprisingly, the data shows that charter schools as a whole enroll a smaller percentage of children with Special Education needs than their public school counterparts. As a Board Member would you look for ways to recoup the costs from charter schools that have below-average enrollment of students with Special Education needs? YES

Question 4: Will you have a member of your staff dedicated to supporting families with Special Education needs? YES

Question 5: As a Board member will you ensure that the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) is able to act independently of District staff so that it can provide you with feedback that is truly reflective of what the Special Education community is experiencing? YES

Do you have any other thoughts that you would like to express about this subject?

This was sent to me as I was completing the questions. Though it is fitting to share. Why? Because Board members need to be in tune with what is happening to our most vulnerable population. It is important for people with influence to lead in the right way.

Thanks for all you do Carl.

