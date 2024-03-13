 
LAUSD BD1 School Board Endorsement: Sherlett Hendy Newbill

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
"This community deserves more than this"

- The late Marguerite LaMotte

LAUSD's Board District 1 was previously represented by the late Marguerite LaMotte. While her tenure predates my time as an LAUSD watchdog, she is remembered by many as a passionate leader who fought hard for the students she referenced as "my babies".

After LaMotte died in 2013, Dr. George McKenna won a special election the following year against Alex Johnson, a lackey of the Charter School Industry associated with Mark Ridley-Thomas. McKenna's victory provided an important voice against failing charter school operators, but his understated style sometimes caused him to be pushed aside on a Board full of vultures. His office also developed a reputation for having poor constituent services.

Early in the election cycle, McKenna filed to run for re-election but later decided that he would retire. This late change of plans has introduced chaos into the transition with seven people qualifying for the ballot and pro-public education forces failing to unify behind one candidate.

After years of timid leadership, BD1 deserves a Board Member who can step up immediately and strongly represent the interests of the constituents. Are any of the candidates up to the task?

Kahllid Al-Alim - Concerning

I wrote the original draft of this article making the point that both Sherlett Hendy Newbill and Kahllid Al-Alim are capable of fighting for the families of BD1. I noted that they bring different qualifications to the table and that either of them would have made an excellent Board Member. However, based on the need for an activist parent's voice on the Board's dais and his willingness to call out the Superintendent's failures, I planned to endorse Al-Alim for the primary.

Those plans changed when I was forwarded the following screenshot on Twitter:

Charter School Industry campaign flyer on file with the LA City Ethics Commission
Charter School Industry campaign flyer on file with the LA City Ethics Commission
(Image by Kahllid Al-Alim)   Details   DMCA

The book that Al-Alim thought should be mandatory as part of the Black Student Achievement Plan is published by the Nation of Islam and is "widely criticized for being antisemitic". Henry Louis Gates, Jr., head of the Department of Afro-American Studies at Harvard University, called the book "The Bible of new antisemitism" and added that "the book massively misinterprets the historical record, largely through a process of cunningly selective quotations of often reputable sources".

After I asked Al-Alim to address the issue, I was provided with the following statement:

I want to apologize for my posts about the Farrakhan book. I was wrong. I have connected with educators and community members and have since learned about the issues. I fully rescind that post. It has no place in our schools.

I also apologize for my likes on social media of graphic content. It was inappropriate. I will never do that again.

I have spent my life fighting against antisemitism, anti-arab hate, Islamophobia, and all forms of oppression. I have spent my life fighting for the equality of all people. There is a very long history of Jewish and Black people backing each other and working in solidarity for justice. I want to continue that important work.

Just as when I condemned the Charter School Industry's use of anti-Semitism against Scott Schmerelson in the 2020 election, I will say that the endorsement of a book that promotes bigoted tropes disqualifies Al-Alim now. While I do appreciate that he admits that he was wrong and rescinds the post, the fact that he once advocated making the book part of the LAUSD curriculum is still concerning and cannot be ignored.

It is commendable that Al-Alim dedicates himself to the important work of continuing the "very long history of Jewish and Black people backing each other and working in solidarity for justice" and hope that he follows through. However, from day one, all the students of the District deserve to know that they are represented and Al-Alim's Tweet has put that in jeopardy. Hate might not be what is in Kahllid's heart, but that will certainly be the perception for many.

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages:

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

