 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/2/25  

LACOE Charter School Oversight Is Broken""And It's About to Get Worse

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

"ï ? ? € ï ? ?"ï ? ? € ï ? ?- George Santayana


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) has repeatedly prioritized the political ideology of charter school expansion over the academic success and physical safety of students, as evidenced by its mishandling of the North Valley Military Institute (NVMI). This charter school had been slated for closure by the LAUSD because of its overwhelming failures during its first charter term and had appealed to the county in an attempt to remain open. Upholding the elected LAUSD board would send a clear message that charter schools need to show superior results if they want to continue receiving funds diverted from the public education system.

Making the job easier for the LACOE Board, the County staff's evaluation of NVMI's appeal determined that the LAUSD's assessment was correct. This school was not fulfilling its obligations to the students it served and should not continue to receive public funding.

Instead of protecting the students and the taxpayers, LACOE voted to ignore both the LAUSD and the experts on its staff and renewed the failing charter school. In doing so, it ignored a pending lawsuit alleging a cover-up of sexual assault on students by a member of the administration and a failure to provide a required audit of its financials. Promoting the charter school industry was more important to the LACOE Board than closing a school that was not only failing academically and operationally, but also putting its students in physical danger.

Having taken responsibility for overseeing the troubled charter school, LACOE once again failed to serve the students they were sworn to protect. Taxpayers continued to fund the privately operated school despite ongoing operational deficiencies, academic failures, and students put in harm's way. As predicted by the LAUSD, the house of cards eventually collapsed, and the school was forced to close when it tried to start the school year without having obtained a campus to hold classes on. Even the closure was botched as parents were left scrambling to find new schools for their students after all other local schools had begun their school years.

Central to LACOE's failures was Board Member Yvonne Chan, who consistently advocated for NVMI even as its operation was visibly collapsing. She and her allies on the Board prevented definitive action that would have forced the charter school to wind down operations in a way that would have allowed families to transition to new schools with less disruption. Instead, the school was allowed to hold a week of orientation for new students, even as it was apparent it was never going to open.

At a recent Board meeting, Chan expressed her displeasure with a state law that requires her to reject low-performing charter schools unless they can present data showing they are making progress. She then ignored that law and voted to keep a failing school open despite its lack of the required data.

Chan never paid a price for these failures. She still retains her appointed seat on the Board despite her unwillingness to hold charter schools accountable for the public funding they receive.

Rubbing salt in the wound of LACOE's failures is continued evidence that the unelected board did not learn any lessons from the NVMI debacle. In April, the County board ignored its staff and the LAUSD to renew the charter of KIPP Sol Academy. LACOE also overturned the LAUSD's decision to close the Los Angeles Leadership Academy, a charter school that failed to meet benchmarks set in its previous renewal. Crete Academy may be one of the worst-ranked schools in California, but the County could not bring itself to close the charter school. Instead, it sent the decision back to the LAUSD, depriving parents of a clear understanding about the future of the school.

During the public hearings for these schools, Betty Forrester was a member of the minority on the LACOE Board who was willing to hold charter schools accountable. Unfortunately, due to redistricting, Forrester was dependent on her reappointment by County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Despite claiming to be a Democrat, Hahn supports privatizing education through charter schools. She previously appointed James Cross, who at the public hearing to decide the fate of Crete Academy, called the 12 resident schools that outperformed the charter school, "crummy" LAUSD schools.

Unsurprisingly, Hahn did not reappoint Forrester, depriving the LACOE Board of an important pro-public education voice. Hopefully, unchained from the diplomacy required of a Board Member, Forrester can provide insight into the decisions being made by this governing body. Most importantly, this would include what was said when the LACOE Board violated California's open meeting laws to discuss the future of the Crete Academy behind closed doors.

Carl Petersen is a proud father of five adult children, including two daughters on the severe end of the Autism spectrum. A passionate advocate for special education, he ran as a Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board. Renowned education advocate Dr. Diane Ravitch has praised him as "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." Recently, Carl relocated to the State of Washington, where he is embracing his role as "Poppy" to two grandsons. You can explore his insights and perspectives through his blogs at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Charter School Failure, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Finding Hope in Florida

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend