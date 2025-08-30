 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/30/25  

LA, DC, Chicago and Mass Nonviolent Uprisings

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

David Swanson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (134 fans)

I recently published an article called "The Case Against a Military Intervention to Stop the Gaza Genocide," not because I like either of the two choices on the usual, supposedly exhaustive list of options (lie back and take it, or kill-kill-kill) but because I think there is another way -- or thousands of varieties of another way. That is, the options for nonviolent, strategic, mass resistance to genocide have neither been run dry nor become less likely to succeed than mirroring the violence of the Israeli military.

I think the argument made at the link above also applies to what we face when the military occupations drift from Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, and countless foreign locations, to places like Los Angeles, Washington, and Chicago. In fact, I think people in these cities, and much of the rest of the United States as subjected to ICE raids (and the use of military bases for abductions), are now presented with a golden opportunity to study the productive or counterproductive results of nonviolent action or violence at closer range. For those who haven't caught on to the rather negative results of Hamas' October 7 attack, or Ukraine's coup and assaults on its Eastern provinces, or Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there is now the possibility to observe what works and what doesn't work in resisting the ICE/National Guard invasions.

As in distant conflicts, those living by the sword on the other side, long for your violence. In fact, Trumpolini's excuse for his military occupations of U.S. cities is the supposed existence of violence -- even as the reality is record declines in violent crime. So, violently attacking the so-called National Guard will give the Trumpers exactly what they want, namely evidence to justify their abuses.

But what else is there? There's already a long string of successful creative actions being employed nonviolently. My best advice is to watch this video discussion among some of those doing and reporting on what's working: "Blocking ICE: A Public Service and How to Do It."

Also read this account from DC.

If you are near Washington, D.C., here is an upcoming mass mobilization that could turn the tide if made large enough and strategically extended and built upon.

I also recommend asking those who haven't to sign the Pledge of Non-Cooperation With Mass Deportation.

Meanwhile, Chicago -- the site of tremendous nonviolent action in the past -- should be getting ready to make Trumpsteak very very sorry he ever noticed it.

Powerful mass movements can eventually compel decent behavior out of corrupt institutions, so don't forget to tell Congress to abolish ICE.

This is all going to be the furthest thing from easy. Enjoy this new song from Neil Young while working at it.

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Iraq; Ukraine, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

The Question of a Ukraine Agreement Is Not a Question

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend