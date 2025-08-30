LA, DC, Chicago and Mass Nonviolent Uprisings

I recently published an article called "The Case Against a Military Intervention to Stop the Gaza Genocide," not because I like either of the two choices on the usual, supposedly exhaustive list of options (lie back and take it, or kill-kill-kill) but because I think there is another way -- or thousands of varieties of another way. That is, the options for nonviolent, strategic, mass resistance to genocide have neither been run dry nor become less likely to succeed than mirroring the violence of the Israeli military.

I think the argument made at the link above also applies to what we face when the military occupations drift from Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, and countless foreign locations, to places like Los Angeles, Washington, and Chicago. In fact, I think people in these cities, and much of the rest of the United States as subjected to ICE raids (and the use of military bases for abductions), are now presented with a golden opportunity to study the productive or counterproductive results of nonviolent action or violence at closer range. For those who haven't caught on to the rather negative results of Hamas' October 7 attack, or Ukraine's coup and assaults on its Eastern provinces, or Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there is now the possibility to observe what works and what doesn't work in resisting the ICE/National Guard invasions.

As in distant conflicts, those living by the sword on the other side, long for your violence. In fact, Trumpolini's excuse for his military occupations of U.S. cities is the supposed existence of violence -- even as the reality is record declines in violent crime. So, violently attacking the so-called National Guard will give the Trumpers exactly what they want, namely evidence to justify their abuses.

But what else is there? There's already a long string of successful creative actions being employed nonviolently. My best advice is to watch this video discussion among some of those doing and reporting on what's working: "Blocking ICE: A Public Service and How to Do It."

Also read this account from DC.

If you are near Washington, D.C., here is an upcoming mass mobilization that could turn the tide if made large enough and strategically extended and built upon.

I also recommend asking those who haven't to sign the Pledge of Non-Cooperation With Mass Deportation.

Meanwhile, Chicago -- the site of tremendous nonviolent action in the past -- should be getting ready to make Trumpsteak very very sorry he ever noticed it.

Powerful mass movements can eventually compel decent behavior out of corrupt institutions, so don't forget to tell Congress to abolish ICE.

This is all going to be the furthest thing from easy. Enjoy this new song from Neil Young while working at it.