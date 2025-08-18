L. A.! Washington D. C.! What's Next? All Eyes on the Big Picture!

It was hate; I was hated, despised, detested, not by the neighbors across the street or my cousin on my mother's side, but by an entire race. I was up against something unreasoned.

Frantz Fanon, Black Skin, White Mask

The Pentagon has sent the National Guard, some 800 soldiers, to Washington D.C., as part of the fascist pogrom, the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. It's beautiful if you haven't seen pictures of Nazi Germany's parade of troops and tanks entering Vienna or Paris. So much drama! Performance! The infiltration of the military on the city streets in the US mesmerize, if unfamiliar with history.





Francisco Franco is smiling in his grave!





The fascist narrative wants the world to believe that the National Guard is tasked to supply the city of Washington D. C. with, as The Intercept notes, administrative, logistics, and physical presence in support of law enforcement. As black man were seen as Sambo and Jews were described as Satan, now everyone is to actively search in every nook and cranny of the city for hoodlums in the business of robbing, maiming, and killing.





To the rescue is the Trump regime, with the Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force!





This drama is not about addressing the concerns of residents. Washington D.C., notes The Intercept, is under federal authority. And why? Well, remove those who aren't white and make the US, if not the world, great for the capitalist class.





Trump continues, at least in his mind, to make himself great. He is the news! He is 24/7, on his Truth Social even late at night. Follow the orange dot! But whats happening on the streets of our major cities?





