General News    H3'ed 2/7/25

Kurdish militia faces a new post war reality in Syria

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On February 4, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syria's newly-appointed President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed security ties during a meeting in Ankara.

The visit marked al-Sharaa's second international trip since officially becoming Syria's interim leader, having earlier met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

At a joint news conference in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkiye was ready to partner with Syria, particularly when it came to fighting the armed group ISIL (ISIS) and Kurdish militias based in northeast Syria.

"I would like to express our satisfaction for the strong commitment my brother Ahmed al-Sharaa has shown in the fight against terrorism," Erdogan said.

"I told al-Sharaa we are ready to provide the necessary support to Syria in the fight against all kinds of terrorism, whether it be ISIL or the PKK," he added.

Turkiye views the Syrian Kurdish militias located near its southern border as "terrorists". These include the PKK as well as the People's Protection Units (YPG).

The YPG makes up a large portion of the United States-supported Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls a large swath of Syria's northeast, and have a self-proclaimed Kurdish autonomous administration, not recognized by Damascus.

The SDF remains the key ally in a US-led coalition fighting ISIL in Syria. The US-Turkish relationship has been strained for a decade because of the US-SDF partnership.

"We are working on building a strategic partnership with Turkiye to confront the security threats in the region to guarantee permanent security and stability to Syria and Turkiye," al-Sharaa said.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed the Turkish writer and political researcher, Ali Asmar to understand the renewing of the Syria-Turkey relationship.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an on Tuesday. In your opinion, what was the significance of this meeting?

Ali Asmar (AA): The meeting between Syrian Interim President Ahmed Sharaa and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an marks a turning point in regional politics, symbolizing the beginning of a new era in Syria-Turkey relations. With the fall of the Assad regime and the formation of a new government, Syria seeks regional stability and security partnerships. Turkey, having played a crucial role in the Syrian conflict, is now engaging with the new leadership to ensure border security and cooperation against shared threats. This meeting also lays the groundwork for potential economic and diplomatic normalization between the two countries. It could reshape Syria's geopolitical position, attracting international recognition and investment for reconstruction.

2. SS: Turkey is hosting more than 3 million Syrian refugees. In your opinion, how will Turkey address this crisis?

AA: Turkey faces a significant challenge in managing the presence of over 3 million Syrian refugees, particularly as domestic pressure grows for their return. The new Syrian government provides an opportunity for Ankara to negotiate a structured and voluntary repatriation plan. Safe zones, economic incentives, and infrastructure development in Syria will be key factors in facilitating this process. Turkey may also seek international support for rebuilding efforts to ensure stable conditions for returnees. The speed and success of this initiative will depend on security conditions and the level of cooperation between Ankara and Damascus.

3. SS: There are reports that President Trump might order a US troop withdrawal from Syria. This would leave the SDF unprotected. In your opinion, would this mean the end of the Kurdish militia in Syria?

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
