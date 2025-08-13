 
Know Your Enemies

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Vincent Guarisco
Trump Puppet
(Image by cool revolution from flickr)   Details   DMCA

I know I'm a bit rusty at sharing my viewpoints. I offer this humble essay as my way of inspiring hope for possible solutions.

It's kinda funny. This started off as a simple comment and grew legs into an essay. go figure...

~understanding how we got here

Indeed, look no further than the treasonous US supreme Court (SCOTUS). They helped Trump pull-off the coup of the century!

Six MAGA justices are to blame for the destruction of our country: Chief justice, John Roberts, and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

After we win back the House at Midterm, these orange colored Medusa snakes will be dealt with accordingly. Impeachment and prosecutions will come swiftly at the right time. Bet on it.

If not so serious it would be laughable that an 'insurrectionist' and 34 count convicted felon was allowed to run... Much less 'hold' public office, but that is the unfortunate reality we had to face. His cult is well financed and organized, and The US Supreme Court continues to sell-us-out at every twist & turn.

~A hard pill to swallow.

The 14th Amendment's disqualification clause is crystal clear -- Section 3, prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection against the U.S. Constitution or given aid or comfort to the same. Bottom line, all presidents take an oath to support and protect the Constitution. Not Trump. He threw the Constitution in the mud starting on January 6th 2021.

A traitorous monster following closely in Adolf Hitler's tracks. He would certainly blush if he could see Trump today trashing our allies and embracing our enemies. A bona fide nut-job with his finger on the nuclear trigger threatening everyone with WWIII.

He's an unqualified, undereducated idiot pushing a morally bankrupt agenda of falsehoods and lies in order to solely profit off everything under the Sun & moon!

All the while, Putin is laughing his ass off at this petulant child selling Bibles! Heck, all he had to do was amuse him with a few fake compliments and presto! He played him like a banjo! How embarrassing. We have never been so weak. His incompetence has no bounds.

Well, the other day He did say he wanted to put nukes on the White House roof as he meandered around up there like a God damn madman before the secret service forced him back inside.

Enough is enough. Getting the middle finger from multiple directions is getting old. SCOTUS is taking us down one ruling at a time making 'Project 2025' a deadly reality with horrific consequences that will adversely impact our lives for generations to come...

Vincent L. Guarisco is a freelance writer from Washington State, a frustrated Facebook user, and a founding member of the International Alliance of Atomic Veterans. IAAV with AAV here in the U.S..

Related Topic(s): Enemies Of Progressives; President Trump; Supreme Court SCOTUS; Trump Crime, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
