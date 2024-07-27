Kirschner: DA Bragg Urges NY Judge to Proceed to Sentencing Trump

NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and instructor of criminal law at George Washington University Glenn Kirschner shares that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team of prosecutors just filed a lengthy opposition to Donald Trump's motion to dismiss his 34 felony convictions as a result of the Supreme Court's new presidential immunity ruling.

His video discusses why Judge Juan Merchan is likely to reject Trump's motion to dismiss and proceed to sentencing on September 18.