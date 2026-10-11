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OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 10/11/26  

Kimberly Guilfoyle Accusations Aren't Really a "Scandal"

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Thomas Knapp
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Did You Say 'Bribe'?
Did You Say 'Bribe'?
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Donor Eric Deters describes a "pay to play" arrangement with US president Donald Trump's friends/family circle in which he fully participated until one member of that circle -- Kimberly Guilfoyle, US ambassador to Greece and former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. -- took things $100,000 too far.

According to the New York Times, Deters claims he "paid $300,000 to Ms. Guilfoyle, $200,000 to Donald Trump Jr. and $100,000 to Eric Trump to speak at [Patriots Day Freedom Fest] events between 2021 and 2024."

Deters apparently thought he was buying influence, or at least access, not just cheesy campaign speeches, with that money.

In particular, he says, he asked Guilfoyle to help him resolve an IRS "issue," and get the US Department of Justice to demand extradition of a doctor from Pakistan over botched spinal surgeries (he represented the alleged victims in litigation).

He didn't feel like he was getting his money's worth -- and stopped coughing up when, he says, Guilfoyle wanted him to wire another $100,000 directly to American Express to cover her credit card tab in a way that wouldn't show up as a payment to her.

That last part seems to have been important. Deters shared screen shots with the Times of alleged text messages asking him to move their communications to the encrypted messaging app Signal, and for Deters to "stop papering all these things." Presumably "papering" is shorthand for creating a chain of communications that can be discovered. Why the secrecy? Another supposed text: "You'll literally cost me my ambassadorship."

American media are, of course, reporting the matter as a "scandal."

I don't see it that way, at least if we define "scandal" as (per Dictionary.com) "damage to reputation; public disgrace" or "defamatory talk; malicious gossip."

It seems to me that, in order for something to qualify as a "scandal," it has to allege conduct that's corrupt beyond the ordinary or expected.

The only thing extraordinary or unexpected about the self-enriching conduct of the Trump crime family is that, for the most part, it's all done right out in the open. From cryptocurrency scams to insider trading to sweetheart contracts, the Donald and his offspring operate their corruption machine in a refreshingly transparent manner. They don't care if you notice, and don't consider such things worth the minimal effort of manufacturing plausible cover stories for.

Guilfoyle's alleged conduct is more typical of how the American political class usually works. Nancy Pelosi's unusually astute stock trades. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas's billionaire litigant funded RVs and vacations. Elizabeth Warren's strangely big book advances. When payola can't be completely hidden, there's at least a cover story to distract and confuse the onlookers.

Perhaps today's Republicans are dogs compared to modern Democratic cats: Both animals will happily take a dump on your lawn, but only one can be bothered to cover it up.

Which tracks with Guilfoyle's background: Until the early 2000s, she moved in Democratic Party circles. Before she was engaged to Donald Trump, Jr., she was married to then San Francisco County Supervisor (now California governor) Gavin Newsom. "Train up a child in the way he should go," Proverbs 22:6 tells us, "and when he is old, he will not depart from it." Or, more plainly, old habits are hard to break.

Even if the allegations are true, this isn't a "scandal." It's just business as usual.

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Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Corruption; Kimberly Guilfoyle; Scandals, Add Tags

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