Kidnapping our friends, piracy, Rome and more

The Sumud Freedom Flotilla was pirated by the aparheid "Israeli " navy near Greece in International waters. >50 boats, >400 peace activisrs (I know nearly half of them) kidnapped to prevent them from breaking the illegal and inhuman siege on Gaza. Please demand from your governments to challenge to USA and Israeli piracy of ships in International waters in service of a racist genocidal (Epstein) regime.

I am still in Rome and just gave a keynote address about archives, libraries, and museums under difficult socio-political conditions in Palestine (genocide, ecocide, scholasticide, medicide, veriticide). I give 1-2 talks every day (online or in person) on average. But Jessie and I cannot wait to go back home to Palestine and tend to our garden and we do need your help and support (palestinenature.org)

The Zionist destruction of Lebanese villages continues as does the daily killing of Palestinian and Lebanese civilians. So is the torture of 11,000 prisoners/abductees and denial of food and medicine for them and for the nearly 1.5 million remaining Palestinians in the tent-encampnent in the Gaza Strip. The genocide, ecocide, and medicide continues. Meanwhile the USA public seems not to get moved by the theater of attacks on the Hitler of our age. Only difference with Hitlerr is that Trump is not an independent agent and has to follow the dictats of leaders of the supremacist rogue Jewish state. On 60 minutes Trump said he is not a pedophile or a rapist. This reminds us of Nixon who stated he is not a crook. The monsters hoping to run the whole world are finding our region to be more resilient than they thought. The global oil and food situation is getting worse by the day. Local council elections were held in both the West Bank and Gaza but due to the condition imposed by the Mahmoud Abbas regime (acceptance of Oslo accords), half of eligible voters did not vote. My nephew will become mayor of the city of Beit Sahour (the Shepherds' field). Wishing him and the city council all the best especially dealing with settlers taking more land in our area.

"I've received rape threats against my daughter, my husband has been fired, and my apartment has been seized, because I said that Israel is committing genocide." FRANCESCA ALBANESE

A report by CNN on water apartheid.

Watch the recording of the March 2026 Salon on Ethnic Cleansing in the West Bank: It's Even Worse than You Think.

Israel's AI foreign influence blames Palestinians for killing Hind Rajab.

Non-political film: a story of a woman who died of a disease in Iran (from my friend Habib).

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French