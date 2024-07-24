 
Login/Register Login | Register
360 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/24/24

Kamala Harris is likely the Democrat nominee against Trump in November yet there is a red flag to her leadership ability

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Dave Lefcourt
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Kamala Harris holds 1st presidential campaign rally since Biden's withdrawal from the race A raucous Milwaukee crowd welcomed Vice President Harris has as she proclaimed that the road to the White House runs ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC News)   Details   DMCA

Vice President Kamala Harris on podium after President Biden chose to step down from running for reelection and chose her to take his place

If as likely, Kamala Harris is the Democrats nominee for president against Trump in November, there are a number of unknowns about her.

Not that better or lesser known's will be decisive factors in who wins. It's really all about perception.

In the debate between Trump and Biden it was the perception by people that Biden looked feeble, fumbled his words, lost his train of thought and appeared weak juxtaposed to Trump who showed none of those faults.

What truths or falsehoods which may have been said by either man in the debate became lost in how each was perceived.

Thus people's perception was Trump won the debate.

So if Harris is the Dems nominee there will surely be a debate against Trump, possibly two or three.

How she fares against the Trumpster i.e. what the perception of her by the people will likely determine who wins the election.

For those Americans who look beyond the debate performance of either we already know the chaotic style of Trump as a leader. Someone who we know doesn't reflect before acting on whatever comes into his head.

As for Harris there is a clue to her leadership skills which most people are probably unaware of because they haven't been openly exposed as Biden's Vice President.

According to the NGO "Open The Books", Harris "has a staggering staff turnover rate of 91.5%." [1]

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): Kamala Harris, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend