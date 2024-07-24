Kamala Harris is likely the Democrat nominee against Trump in November yet there is a red flag to her leadership ability



Vice President Kamala Harris on podium after President Biden chose to step down from running for reelection and chose her to take his place

If as likely, Kamala Harris is the Democrats nominee for president against Trump in November, there are a number of unknowns about her.

Not that better or lesser known's will be decisive factors in who wins. It's really all about perception.

In the debate between Trump and Biden it was the perception by people that Biden looked feeble, fumbled his words, lost his train of thought and appeared weak juxtaposed to Trump who showed none of those faults.

What truths or falsehoods which may have been said by either man in the debate became lost in how each was perceived.

Thus people's perception was Trump won the debate.

So if Harris is the Dems nominee there will surely be a debate against Trump, possibly two or three.

How she fares against the Trumpster i.e. what the perception of her by the people will likely determine who wins the election.

For those Americans who look beyond the debate performance of either we already know the chaotic style of Trump as a leader. Someone who we know doesn't reflect before acting on whatever comes into his head.

As for Harris there is a clue to her leadership skills which most people are probably unaware of because they haven't been openly exposed as Biden's Vice President.

According to the NGO "Open The Books", Harris "has a staggering staff turnover rate of 91.5%." [1]

