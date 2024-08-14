U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris can win the election in November as long as she follows some basic guidelines. With her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris has a strong chance at smashing America's final glass ceiling, becoming the first female as well as the first black president.

There are several pathways to the White House, but Harris's sure win will come from allowing her Republican challenger to ramble and express his distorted views of the world.

The amount of lies and distortions former President Donald Trump has voiced is beyond countless. The level of insincerity and manipulation on such a wide scale is astounding.

For instance, Trump falsely accused Harris of using AI technology to fabricate images of the crowd sizes at her rallies, parroting an unfounded conspiracy circulating among MAGA Republican commentators.

But this is all a blessing in disguise.

For Harris, Trump's bloviating is the perfect ingredient that will make her White House run a success. By minimizing what she says and allowing Trump to spew his nonsense, Harris literally does not need to do much to make him look bad. He will do that himself.

Whether the media will play fair and ask Trump the same questions they ask Harris remains to be seen but for now it seems that the major networks and outlets are walking the middle aisle.

As long as Harris visits most of the states, especially those considered swing states, and demonstrates her clear ability to serve as the president and commander-in-chief, again without having to put in too much effort.

Staying true to herself and relying on her bona fides as a prosecutor and her successful record as vice president, Harris will ensure that voters see her for who she is: a strong woman of Black and Indian descent who is more deserving to lead the country than her opponent.

Right-wing commentators have made efforts to ridicule her policies, whether on fracking, the Supreme Court, abortion, crime, taxes on tips, the border, Ukraine, and the Middle East.

But Harris has been consistent on all of these issues and has been clear about her positions on each policy. Her intentions are clear, and her supporters understand this.

Harris has been riding on a great wave of support and enthusiasm and there is no doubt that this momentum will continue well through the Democratic primary all the way to the election on Nov. 5.

Trump, on the other hand, appears to be losing support and is seen as beholden to Project 2025, its policies considered highly controversial and questionable.

By maintaining this momentum and allowing Trump to continue to leak support, Harris only stands to gain. While many people are concerned that Trump will still win the electoral vote, many undecided voters and electors will no doubt lean Democrat as we get closer to the election.

If it was about personality or policies, Harris would win. If it was about a past record or voter confidence in the future, Harris would still win. It is becoming more clear as time passes that Trump is hemorrhaging support because more and more voters - even Republicans - are waking up to the fact that he is not fit to be president.

