

Flag of the Soviet Union %281936 %E2%80%93 1955%29.svg.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given) Details Source DMCA



Alt National Park Service on Facebook has been an informative source about the American Coup of 2025. They say they are "The official "Resistance" team of U.S. National Park Service. Our mission is to stand up for the National Park Service to help protect and preserve the environment for present and future generations."

Today they posted:

<blockquote>

Something odd just happened-- an article that had been widely published on media sites has suddenly disappeared without any retraction or explanation. Many may have come across it on Reddit.

The article reported that a former senior Soviet KGB spy chief claimed Donald Trump was recruited as a spy by Russian intelligence 38 years ago and given the codename "Krasnov."

We are not confirming its validity, only pointing out the unusual nature of its disappearance.

Here's what we know:

A former Soviet intelligence officer, Alnur Mussayev, claims that Donald Trump was recruited by the KGB in 1987 under the codename "Krasnov." He stated this occurred while he was serving in the KGB's 6th Directorate, which specialized in recruiting Western businessmen. His post is available online.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).