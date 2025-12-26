Justice is the key to peace in Israel/Palestine

Since the latest ceasefire began on the 15th of October, 391 souls have been killed in Gaza and more than 1,000 wounded. Zionist forces continue to attack Christian and Muslim refugees by air, artillery, and gunfire, while denying adequate food and aid. Israel occupation forces destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes since the genocide began, leaving the people they imprisoned there without adequate food, shelter or medical care.

There is no ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has slaughtered and starved people in the Gaza Strip. It's committing genocide-not fighting a war-according to Israeli and international human rights organizations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, genocide scholars, and the United Nations Human Rights Council. It won't stop until it is forced to do so. The Houthis, Ansar Allah of Yemen, are the only nation that appears to recognize this reality.



In 2005 Israel forced Jewish Palestinians out of Gaza and turned it into a concentration camp for Christian and Muslim refugees, whose homes and land were stolen during the Nakba of 1948, or in 1967, when Israel attacked the USS Liberty and their neighbors.





Israel could have peace and security at any time. They could have it today. There's nothing they need to negotiate with anyone: Withdraw from the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Golan Heights and Gaza Strip, territory captured when Israel attacked the United States and their neighbors in 1967, to allow an independent Palestinian state to be established; or extend human and democratic rights to all.One unified, peaceful and strong nation.

Israel chose another path. Zionism is primitive tribalism/nationalism. Its goal is Lebensraum. Its means are violence. It has nothing to do with religion, the Bible, creating a refuge for Jewish people, or faithfulness to God. This is not controversial. Zionists were explicit about their ideology and plans.



Today, Israel denies citizenship, human and democratic rights, to five million Christian and Muslim people who were inhabitants of the land stolen by Israel in 1967. Israel covets Palestinians land, but they don't want Christians and Muslims living there. That is the crux of the conflict. It's a story as old as King Ahab, Queen Jezebel, Naboth, his vineyard, and the prophet Elijah.



Corporate-state media deceptively labels people calling for justice and peace "pro-Palestinian" when in reality they are simply people with a conscience. They are, like the prophets of old, voices crying in the wilderness.



Israel, for now, extends a type of second-class citizenship to two million Palestinians who identify as Christians and Muslims, people who lived within Israel's old borders prior to the 1967 war. Jewish Palestinians and Zionist immigrants in Israel are accorded full citizenship wherever they reside.



Israel and the United States blocked peace for decades. Their feigned support of a two-state solution was always a lie. The Arab League offered to guarantee Israel's security if they accepted the two-state solution based upon Israel's 1967 borders in 2002. Israel refused. Israel also denies equal rights to all. (A bedrock principle of human rights enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.) Instead of accepting the Arab peace initiative, or extending human rights to all, Israel created an apartheid regime, and helped establish and finance Hamas. They pressured, and sometimes joined the United States in attacking Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, and now Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted to his Likud Party that Israel's support for Hamas blocked a two-state solution.



Israel supplied weapons and money to al Qaeda-linked rebel groups in Syria beginning in 2013, alongside the United States. Netanyahu recently confirmed Israel is arming Abu Shabab, an ISIS-linked heavily armed organization with a history of terrorist activity against Israel, drug smuggling, and large-scale looting of humanitarian aid in Gaza.



Israel occupation forces themselves, have been credibly accused of committing war crimes. The United States and Israel's attack on Iran was a crime against the peace; not self-defense.

President Donald J. Trump promised to restore law and order. But so far he has refused to enforce laws that President Joe Biden violated, including the Leahy law, that bars U.S. military assistance to foreign military units when there is credible evidence of gross human rights abuses. Enforcing that law would stop the slaughter and starvation of civilians in Gaza. It would also be an act of kindness to Israel. It might even help ensure Israel's survival.



Hamas was not popular with the Christian and Muslim refugees imprisoned in Israel's Gaza Strip Prison Camp prior to October 7th. Israel, however, denied Gazans, as well as Christians and Muslims living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the opportunity to vote for representation in the Knesset.





