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If you work on voting rights, housing, healthcare, climate, immigration, reparations, or racial or disability equity, you have a reason to be at the Friends Center in Philadelphia this Friday and Saturday, or to join by Zoom. None of us is going to win alone, and the time to learn how to win together is short.

The blue tsunami on November 3 has opened up exciting possibilities and opportunities, and challenges too. This conference has been organized to bring people together to discuss how to move forward and how to coordinate our organizations and resources. We know that out of chaos can come higher levels of order, but it takes planning and anticipation to make the most of it.

Opportunity is not safety. The fascist coup that began on January 6, 2021 is still under way, and the 60 days before the new Congress is sworn in on January 3 could make or break what remains of our fragile republic. We can organize our way out of this, but not from inside separate silos, each with its own issue and its own cautious politics.

That is what the Justice Solidarity and Strategy Summit is for. On November 13 and 14, organizers from Texas, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania will spend a day and a half building relationships, trust and a shared strategy. It is the first in a series of hybrid summits, and we are starting in the city where the American experiment began 250 years ago.

Saturday is the working day, from 9 to 5. We will review the election results and plan for the scenarios that could follow. We will look backward and forward at a Justice for All strategy built on shared values, coordination and equity among issues, and take up how to build and sustain collective power while a coup is in progress. We will also plan the road to the second summit, January 1 through 3 in northern Virginia, where the agenda is rapid response, restoration, reparations and the seating of the new Congress.

We have four goals. First, solidarity: people from different campaigns will give brief presentations and then talk and brainstorm in small groups. Second, agreement on a process for building strategy, based on the study of revolutions and reform campaigns that succeeded. The Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s was the last great American coalition and crusade, and Erica Chenoweth's research shows that movements which bring 3.5 percent of a population into active, sustained participation rarely fail. Third, we want to model this process so that people elsewhere can copy it. Fourth, we will bring participants onto the Arc of Justice Alliance organizing platform at ArcOfJusticeAlliance.com, so the coordination continues after the weekend ends.

That fourth goal comes from a hard lesson. For 55 years the right has followed the blueprint of the Powell Memo and patiently built institutions that work together. Over the same years the left has been fracturing, a process that began in 1968. One side built infrastructure and the other did not, and we are living with the consequences.

The summit opens Friday at 5:00 with a reception in the Rufus Jones Room at the Friends Center, 1500 Cherry Street. Alex Lawson of Social Security Works in Washington will speak, along with Andrea Miller, Civil Rights veteran and founder of the Black-led Center for Common Ground and Chuck Pennacchio, president of One Payer States and founder of the Arc of Justice Network. At 7:00 we will screen and discuss "Power to Heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution," the 2018 documentary on how Medicare was used to desegregate American hospitals.

On Saturday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will give the keynote. Also on the program are Rob Kall, co-founder and website architect of the Arc of Justice Alliance and publisher of OpEdNews.com, and Andrea Miller of the Center for Common Ground, the Black-led voting and civil rights organization based in Virginia. Egberto Willies, the Houston host of Politics Done Right, will co-emcee.

The Arc of Justice Network grew out of the Justice for All Network, which began in March 2020 as a Sunday strategy group on Zoom. One member called it "a think tank with a heart." We are trying to carry that spirit into the room this weekend: radical hospitality, hope and love, with eyes wide open.

Light fare is provided Friday, and breakfast and lunch on Saturday. Registration, the full schedule and nearby lodging are at ArcOfJustice.net. We are still building the plane as we take flight, and we need more hands on it.