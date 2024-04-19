Just nuke Gaza, get it over quick, advises US Representative Tim Walberg, Evangelical Zionist

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The Jews are closely associated with the word holocaust. The word is culturally attached to the Jewish people, recalling a terrible genocide in Europe in the WW2 era that killed millions. It wasn't the first genocide of modern times, that was committed on the Armenians and Syrian Christians in 1916, and it likely will not be the last genocide. We are currently watching the 2024 genocide in Gaza.

Similarly, the Japanese are closely associated with the word Hiroshima, recalling the twin US attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that turned some 100,000 people instantly into ashes, and killed thousands more in the days that followed, mostly civilians.

On March 25, US Representative Tim Walberg, Republican of Michigan, was speaking at a town hall meeting in Dundee, Michigan. He was asked a question about why US money is being spent to build a port to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Walberg said, "It's (President) Joe Biden's reason. I don't think we should. I don't think any of our aid that goes to Israel to support our greatest ally, arguably maybe in the world, to defeat Hamas, and Iran and Russia and probably North Korea's in there and China too, with them helping Hamas. We shouldn't be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick."

After the video of Walberg's calling for the Palestinian people in Gaza to be nuked went viral on social media, Walberg spokesman Mike Rorke confirmed the validity of the video.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), a Michigan chapter of the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned Walberg's call to end humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza and instead nuke the civilian population into extermination.

Humanitarian groups and the UN say a port is necessary because Israel has blocked seven land routes for food and medicine to get in to Gaza. The UN warns that famine is "imminent" in Gaza. The International Court of Justice last week ruled unanimously that Israel must allow humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza because "famine is setting in".

Walberg serves as the US Congressional representative from Michigan's 5th congressional district. He has previously represented the 7th district from 2007 to 2009 and from 2011 to 2023. As the longest-tenured member from Michigan, Walberg is the current Dean of its delegation to the US House of Representatives.

Walberg the Christian leader

From 1973 to 1977, Walberg served as pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in New Haven, Indiana. He also spent time as a pastor and as a division manager for the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

Walberg often talks about his faith guiding his politics. A graduate of three evangelical schools: Moody Bible Institute in Illinois, Tayler University in Indiana, and Wheaton College in Illinois.

In February, Moody published a quote from Walberg, "Living out my biblical worldview and not succumbing to acquiesce in any way, shape, or form to anything that God condemns... I can't -- by silence or direct statement -- condone what God condemns."

In an interview with World magazine, Walberg said, "Everything comes at me through the filter of my faith. It has to be that way if this is more than a religion."

In April 2019, a Jewish group at the University of Michigan hosted Walberg speaking. Walberg spoke on how his religion guides his support for Israel. He said the main reason he fervently believes the US must support Israel is because he believes God supports Israel.

"I read the Torah, I've read the entire Old Testament," Walberg said. "What God condemns, I condemn. Who God loves I will love. If I don't, I'm a sinner."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).