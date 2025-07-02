 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/2/25

July 4, 2025: The Desecration of the Declaration of Independence and a Call for Renewal

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Dennis Kucinich
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Dennis Kucinich
Become a Fan
  (109 fans)

Image by Dennis Kucinich
Image by Dennis Kucinich
(Image by Dennis Kucinich)   Details   DMCA

In 1776, Thomas Paine set a revolutionary tone rejecting the King: "But where, say some, is the King of America? " as far as we approve of monarchy" in America the law is king."

The American Revolution replaced the authority of a sovereign with the authority of a written Constitution and a people who govern themselves. Paine's vision was the bedrock of the American Revolution, a declaration that no person -- not a king, not a president, not a general -- would stand above the law.

Today, nearly 250 years later, that vision is dimming, not because the words have faded, but because the institutions meant to uphold them have withered. And at the heart of this erosion is a truth too many fear to speak: we are witnessing the collapse of the implicit moral principles of the Declaration, the American promise of liberty under law.

The conduct of America's current chief executive recalls the cadence of the usurpations of George III, iterated in the July 4, 1776 Declaration of Independence. We have arrived at a George III moment.

July 4, 2025, a People's Declaration

When in the course of constitutional history, it becomes evident that the executive has turned from protector to predator of the republic, a decent respect for the original Declaration requires a recounting of the abuses, usurpations and betrayals now taking place and a statement of recommitment to those primary principles celebrated each Independence Day.

We reaffirm the Letter of the Declaration of Independence from 1776, as contrasted with the 2025 assault on the government of American people.

1776: "All" are created equal," the principle of inherent Equality. 2025: President Trump has acted contrary to this ideal. He has dismantled Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government, military, and public education systems, undermining the nation's legislated commitment to equality and pluralism, in great tension with the Equal Protection Clause, of the 14th Amendment. He has attempted to make illegitimate the social and political strivings of generations of Americans, and has punished institutions seeking to uphold principles of equality.

1776: "That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted"." This declarative principle is mirrored in Article I, U.S. Constitution; the government derives powers from consent of the governed. Government exists to serve the people, not the personal will of the Executive.

2025: President Trump has:

Declared wars without congressional consent, in direct violation of Article I, Section 8: Congress alone has power to declare war, as well as its derivative, the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

He has initiated aggressive mass roundups of immigrants and citizens alike, resulting in detention of lawful residents and amid citizens being detained in error, undermining the 5th and 14th Amendments, the due process clause and habeas corpus protections under Article I, Section 9.

He has engaged in retaliatory defunding of academic institutions and students, undermining free speech and academic freedom, using an inherently misleading definition of "anti-Semitism" as a tool to suppress lawful speech on college campuses, punishing dissent, in an open assault on the First Amendment.

1776: "He has refused his Assent to Laws..." 2025: This president has engaged in unilateral military actions, bypassing Congress, disregarding constitutional and legislative checks on executive authority.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dennis Kucinich Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dennis Kucinich is former US Congressman and two-time presidential candidate from Ohio who served 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

Visit his website at  KucinichAction

Follow him on Twitter at @Dennis_Kucinich
Related Topic(s): America; Declaration; Declaration Of Independence; Dennis Kucinich; Dennis Kucinich; Freedom; Independence Day; July 4th; July Fourth; July The Fourth; (more...) Kucinich; Kucinich-Dennis; Revolution, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kucinich: "Passing a weak bill today gives us weak environmental policy tomorrow"-

A New Movement: Health Care as a Civil Right

Kucinich: Why I Voted NO

Must Read!!! Kucinich Commencement Speech: Power of Now

The Real Reason We Are Bombing Syria

American Academy of Pediatricians Endorses Cell Phone Safety Legislation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend