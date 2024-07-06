 
Sci Tech   

Journals, letters, I've loved you: an accounting of archives, history and digitalization

Historical document
Historical document
(Image by svv from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Archives: a place that stores primary sources

like letters, reports, notes and photographs.

Archivists: people who know their collections

and can direct researchers to relevant materials.

Starting in 1983, I taught writing for six years at South Boston High, the school that became famous in the 1970s over court-ordered desegregation of the Boston Public Schools. My students had the lowest literacy rates in Massachusetts, and the most dynamic voices I'd ever heard. I published their autobiographical stories and photographs in an annual magazine called Mosaic, which the City's public schools used as texts for Reading & Writing and ESL classes.

One day, when Zobeida Garcia told me that she was failing biology, I told her to meet me after school at a quarter-to-three. We could do her homework together.

But Zobeida didn't show up.

The next day, I asked her, "What happened? You said you'd come to my office at a quarter-to-three."

"I don't know that time," she smiled sweetly. "I only know digital."

This was 1986.

How on Earth, I wondered, would this girl survive?

The cluelessness, it turns out, was on me.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
