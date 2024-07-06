Journals, letters, I've loved you: an accounting of archives, history and digitalization

Historical document
(Image by svv from flickr) Details DMCA
Archives: a place that stores primary sources
like letters, reports, notes and photographs.
Archivists: people who know their collections
and can direct researchers to relevant materials.
Starting in 1983, I taught writing for six years at South Boston High, the school that became famous in the 1970s over court-ordered desegregation of the Boston Public Schools. My students had the lowest literacy rates in Massachusetts, and the most dynamic voices I'd ever heard. I published their autobiographical stories and photographs in an annual magazine called Mosaic, which the City's public schools used as texts for Reading & Writing and ESL classes.
One day, when Zobeida Garcia told me that she was failing biology, I told her to meet me after school at a quarter-to-three. We could do her homework together.
But Zobeida didn't show up.
The next day, I asked her, "What happened? You said you'd come to my office at a quarter-to-three."
"I don't know that time," she smiled sweetly. "I only know digital."
This was 1986.
How on Earth, I wondered, would this girl survive?
The cluelessness, it turns out, was on me.
Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).