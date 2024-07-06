Journals, letters, I've loved you: an accounting of archives, history and digitalization

Archives: a place that stores primary sources

Starting in 1983, I taught writing for six years at South Boston High, the school that became famous in the 1970s over court-ordered desegregation of the Boston Public Schools. My students had the lowest literacy rates in Massachusetts, and the most dynamic voices I'd ever heard. I published their autobiographical stories and photographs in an annual magazine called Mosaic, which the City's public schools used as texts for Reading & Writing and ESL classes.

One day, when Zobeida Garcia told me that she was failing biology, I told her to meet me after school at a quarter-to-three. We could do her homework together.

But Zobeida didn't show up.

The next day, I asked her, "What happened? You said you'd come to my office at a quarter-to-three."

"I don't know that time," she smiled sweetly. "I only know digital."

This was 1986.

How on Earth, I wondered, would this girl survive?

The cluelessness, it turns out, was on me.

