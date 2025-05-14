Join global day of action 15 May, Pope, and 16 other important items

[Please read the ones you are interested in, forward, and ACT. Never look away especially in time of genocide]

People are watching the spectacle of foreign policy for profit with hundreds of billions to change hands and lavish dinners while children starve or get blown to smithereens is sickening! Carpet color changed from red to lavender so the leaders are not reminded of their slaughter of innocents. I get asked regularly by some readers (65000 receive messages) or listeners to my talks (about three a week average) a similar question: with a genocide ongoing and a history of oppression with a most just cause in human history then why does the Arab world have corrupt and incompetent leaders? Leaders who signed catastrophic agreements like Oslo and "Abraham" accords that destroyed so many lives and helped genocide! The answer is the same for those native Americans or South Africans subjected to colonization (mental and physical): the human frailty of greed, cowardice, short-sightedness (thinking immediate gains not studying long term outcomes), and lack of study of history. But a deeper answer is given here: Qumsiyeh MB. 2021. A Palestinian Reflection on What We Learn. In "Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out" edited by Ramzy Baroud and Ilan Pappe. Clarity Press, 304-312.

"The tiny bodies of children in Gaza, hollowed out by induced starvation, are testimony of the worst humanity is capable of. It is time to impose an arms embargo and sanctions on Israel, and urgently deploy a protection presence made of friendly soldiers (not from states who have supported the genocide). It is time for the UNGA to act under the 'Uniting for Peace' resolution." FRANCESCA ALBANESE

The Israeli/US plan to extend starvation while using aid.

Israel kills a Palestinian woman every hour in Gaza - War on Gaza Day 583

And mocks children left.

Israel's relentless effort to stop any humanitarian aid.

An apartheid regime profits from genocide (tested technologies in obliterating cities and refugee camps). All with help of puppet regime like that of the "Saudi" Arabia and UAE.

There is genocide, ecocide, scholasticide, medicide and also veriticide (attack on truth). The Israeli army has killed at least 216 Palestinian journalists since October 7th, destroyed 143 media structures including 12 newspapers, 11 radio stations, 4 satellite channels and 12 offices of International and Arabic news channels. Israeli soldiers are using slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's face for target practice.

UN (toothless) resolutions in 2024 for Palestine.

Global day of action 15 May.

Hate groups in the colonial regime (a danger to the world).

How Israel's dehumanisation of Palestinians stokes the slaughter in Gaza.

We mourn the death of the poorest and most honest leader in the world Jose' Alberto "Pepe" Mujica Cordano of Uruguay and who heartedly supported Palestinian resistance and liberation. He will not be forgotten.

The new Pope speaks for Gaza. He might be like the previous Pope (maybe not as strong).

The rich of the world are starting their own cities in poor countries, where they set the rules and governance.

Jordan Arrests BDS Movement Coordinator Hamza Khader.

Ban Israel from FIFA.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French