Johnny G. Sings the Blues
by Johnny Guernica
.
It ain't fair.
Lion's lair.
To wear muscle tuff jism in your hair.
After your heartsoul, you laid bare.
How do you dare?
It ain't fair.
Has anyone seen me here?
Where?
I want my fair share
Of power, Richard Gere
Don't grab me there.
It ain't fair.
.
Like Lebowski' nihilists
All decked out in black Leotards
On the prowl, all gag rule growl
All of them as queer as
As a nine-eyed harlequin reindeer
Outta the Jesus apocryphal bible
Vultures on a copper wire watch, are liable
Heckling hyenas smell the moment nearing
MAGA t*ts are back -- is that Bitty Grabble?
.
And what a smell, that musk
Straight out of a black hole somewhere
All a**hole dancing in the eyes
Dancing in the eyes of the Twittersphere
(Democracy 140 shut up and link you got sumpin to say)
Where naked pole dancing chimpanzees
At zero dark thirty hour
Barking chihuahuas stuffing legal tender
You know the smell of alcohol broken bad
So sweet and sickly, a decomposing rose
Like some drunken driver drove over your nose
He drives a four floor Hondo civet
And vroom he dance the night away
Rock and Roll is here to stay, baybay.
.
Marijuana wisps of smoke and self-reflexive mirrored balls
Are these dipshits yours, or Monty Hall's?
Choose a door to your next horror
What do you think doors are for-or?
#####