Life Arts    H3'ed 2/14/25

Johnny G. Sings the Blues

By   Posted by John Hawkins (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Johnny Guernica
Choose Your Scape Goat
Choose Your Scape Goat
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

Johnny G. Sings the Blues

by Johnny Guernica

.

It ain't fair.

Lion's lair.

To wear muscle tuff jism in your hair.

After your heartsoul, you laid bare.

How do you dare?

It ain't fair.

Has anyone seen me here?

Where?

I want my fair share

Of power, Richard Gere

Don't grab me there.

It ain't fair.

.

Like Lebowski' nihilists

All decked out in black Leotards

On the prowl, all gag rule growl

All of them as queer as

As a nine-eyed harlequin reindeer

Outta the Jesus apocryphal bible

Vultures on a copper wire watch, are liable

Heckling hyenas smell the moment nearing

MAGA t*ts are back -- is that Bitty Grabble?

.

And what a smell, that musk

Straight out of a black hole somewhere

All a**hole dancing in the eyes

Dancing in the eyes of the Twittersphere

(Democracy 140 shut up and link you got sumpin to say)

Where naked pole dancing chimpanzees

At zero dark thirty hour

Barking chihuahuas stuffing legal tender

You know the smell of alcohol broken bad

So sweet and sickly, a decomposing rose

Like some drunken driver drove over your nose

He drives a four floor Hondo civet

And vroom he dance the night away

Rock and Roll is here to stay, baybay.

.

Marijuana wisps of smoke and self-reflexive mirrored balls

Are these dipshits yours, or Monty Hall's?

Choose a door to your next horror

What do you think doors are for-or?

#####

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
