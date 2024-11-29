 
Login/Register Login | Register
192 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 11/29/24

John F. Kennedy Was a Compulsive Womanizer (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

John F. Kennedy%2C White House color photo portrait.
John F. Kennedy%2C White House color photo portrait.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Cecil Stoughton, White House)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 27, 2024: I published my first op-ed commentary in my high school student newspaper in 1961. In it, I quoted President John F. Kennedy's 1961 inaugural address challenging us not to ask what our country can do for us, but what we can do for our country.

I was sixteen when I wrote my first op-ed commentary, and I was idealistic. I was too young to vote, but I followed Senator Kennedy's 1960 campaign. He was of Irish descent, and my paternal grandparents had immigrated to this country from Ireland. He was a Roman Catholic, and so was I. Born in 1917, he was about the same age as my parents; my father was born in 1916; my mother, in 1918. Kennedy was in the navy in World War II and was a hero. My father was in the Army in WWII and was decorated for his bravery.

As you might expect, I was heart-broken when President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas - 61 years ago.

As you might expect, I was seriously disenchanted subsequently when revelations of Jack Kennedy's sexual promiscuity before and after his marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier began to surface. And I was further disillusioned about Jack Kennedy when subsequent revelations came out about his medical history.

For information about Jack Kennedy's medical history, see Robert Dallek's An Unfinished Life: John F. Kennedy 1917-1963 (Little, Brown and Company, 2003).

For information about Jack Kennedy's sexual promiscuity, at least up to 1956, see Fredrik Logevall's JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 (Random House, 2020; for specific page references concerning his sexual promiscuity, see the "Index" [p. 767]).

In any event, in the American journalist Maureen Callahan's 2024 feminist book Ask Not: The Kennedys and the [Thirteen] Women They Destroyed (Little, Brown and Company/ Hachette Book Group) reviews various revelations about Jack Kennedy's sexual promiscuity before and after his marriage to Jackie Kennedy.

Maureen Callahan's cogent analysis caught my attention, and so in the present essay, my 650th OEN article, I want to discuss certain highlights in her 2024 feminist book Ask Not - which is, in my estimation, represents feminist analysis at its best.

Now, whatever else may be said about John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), he was not a feminist. Today we tend to take the critique of society advanced by second wave feminism in the United States as a given. But John F. Kennedy lived and died before second wave feminism became influential in American culture.

Now, in theory, we might say that when we view the various women that John F. Kennedy had sex with as his conquests, we are thereby invoking a patriarchal view. In a hypothetical non-patriarchal view, we might say that when each of those women had sex with John F. Kennedy, she was thereby making her conquest of him.

But Mareen Callahan does not engage in taking such a hypothetical view. For this reason, her view might be considered by some readers as patriarchal in spirit, even though she is writing what I consider to be a feminist critique of the patriarchal view.

Now, according to the Wikipedia entry on "Maureen Callahan", "Callahan worked as a writer, editor and later columnist for the New York Post from 2002 to September 2022. She has worked as a columnist for Daily Mail since October 2022.

"In 2024, Callahan published Ask Not: The Kennedys and the [Thirteen] Women They Destroyed. Ask Not became an instant New York Times bestseller":

Click Here

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Kennedy Family; People Kennedy John F-; President John Kennedy, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend