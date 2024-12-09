 
Job vacany, genocide actions,Syria and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Many links, open the ones that interest you but do ACT on your knowledge

Job Vacancy for Deputy Director for Administration, Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS), Bethlehem University [please encourage all qualified Palestinians with Green or Blue IDs to apply]. Details here.

Article about my visit and lecture in Cloughjordan, Ireland and please check and share the remaining schedule of my speaking tour here.

How DNA reveals truths, ancient & lasting | Nathan Pearson | TEDxBoston.

This is the anniversary of the murder of our friend, poet and writer Dr. Rafeef Alareer. His last poem "if I must die" is put into music in this haunting and beautiful song by Irish singer Sive (who I met in Dublin last week).

Genocide summarized.

Sample of distressing genocide videos.

Israeli historian produces vast database of war crimes in Gaza.

Amnesty International: We have carried out an extensive investigation and found that Israeli authorities are committing INTENTIONAL genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.

Amos Goldberg (Israeli Genocide/holocaust expert) speaks out.

And here is a short video: What did you do during this genocide.

Israel's ex-army chief confirms policy and practice of ethnic cleansing.

Israel's (colonizer) land grab in the West Bank.

How the US and Israel quietly revived Al-Qaeda in Syria for the present offensive and reflections on Syria [please do not take the above as indicating we support the Asad regime that was toppled]

Stay Humane and keep Palestine/hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

