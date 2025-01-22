 
Jimmy Carter, Martin Luther King, Donald Trump

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments, 2 series

Bob Passi
Our Direction
Our Direction
(Image by B Tal from flickr)   Details   DMCA

January 20, 2025

Here we are at another crossroads in the American political journey. Today, we inaugurate a president who, during his previous term, refused to acknowledge the results of an election and fomented an insurgency on January 6, 2021. That attack on the Capitol sought to prevent the certification of election results, an event etched in the nation's history. Yet now, Donald Trump is again the duly elected president, promising to dramatically alter the course of the nation. We are left to wonder what these changes will entail and how they will shape our lives.

By some profound irony, today also marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday honoring a visionary leader who championed equality and justice. King, assassinated in the tumultuous 1960s, sought to democratize this nation, giving voice to the marginalized. This coincidence underscores a stark contrast: the inauguration of a leader whose policies may dismantle much of what King fought to build. Although Jimmy Carter's recent passing did not coincide with this day, it remains close enough to warrant reflection. Carter's life was a testament to moral leadership and selflessness. From his presidency to his international peacemaking efforts, including attempts to resolve Middle Eastern conflicts, and his work with Habitat for Humanity, Carter exemplified service to humanity. He stands as a model of integrity and compassion, a reminder of what leadership can and should be, especially on a day like today.

At a Crossroads

Since the era of Martin Luther King Jr. and Jimmy Carter, the United States has undergone a profound transformation-- one that leaves many of us struggling to recognize the nation we once knew. We now stand at a pivotal moment in history, seemingly poised to embrace a more autocratic form of governance. This shift threatens to undo much of what we have come to view as fundamental to democracy. Meanwhile, the world around us is in crisis. Los Angeles burns. The global temperature has surpassed the critical 1.5-degree Celsius threshold. The north-central states are gripped by extreme cold. Yet, amidst these realities, our government dismisses climate change as a hoax, doubling down on oil drilling and fracking with a "damn the torpedoes, full-speed ahead" mindset. Whether or not we view these policies as wise or necessary, this is the reality we are being asked to accept.

The New Reality

On a governmental level, the outlook is grim. The Supreme Court appears aligned with this new direction. Tech billionaires and corporate interests show little concern for the broader consequences, and Congress remains dysfunctional at best. Our voices, at least on this level, seem to carry little weight. Yet, we are still citizens of a nation that describes itself as a democracy. The question, then, is how we reclaim our voice and our agency. The only apparent recourse is grassroots organization-- building from the bottom up through community support, mutual aid, and collective action. In times like these, the timeless call to action rings truer than ever.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

Related Topic(s): Jimmy Carter; Martin Luther King; Martin Luther King Jr; Martin_Luther_King; Trump Inaugaration, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Passi

A look at the changing leadership of this nation and the ways that are left to citizens to have their voices heard.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025 at 6:31:45 PM

Michael Dewey

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Thank you so much for your timely article. Locally, am running into Crooked Cops, maybe trained by Israel's AIPAC, to provoke to violence all, to get the max on sentence to a for profit prison. Even in Massachusetts.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025 at 7:58:29 PM

