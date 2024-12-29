Jimmy Carter, 100, dies in Plains GA

James Earl Carter Jr. born October 1, 1924, died on December 29, 2024, in Plains, GA. He had entered hpospice care in February 2023.

A Democrat, Carter was 39th president of the United States, from 1977 to 1981. He was the first former president to become a centenarian, turning 100 on October 1, 2024. Two weeks later he announced that he had voted by mail for Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.

After being elected President, one of Carter's well known first acts was the fulfillment of a campaign promise to issue an executive order declaring unconditional amnesty for Vietnam War-era draft evaders, Proclamation 4483.

In 2002 he received a Nobel Peace Prize for his work with the Carter Center, a nongovernmental, nonprofit organization which he and Rosalyn founded in 1982 in partnership with Emory University.

The Nobel Committee cited "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

Three other presidents were recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, and Barack Obama.

Carter married Rosalynn Smith on July 7, 1946, they were married 77 years. After her death on November 19, 2023, Carter said, "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

Due to passing away before January 20, 2025, the presidential response Carter receives will assuredly be dignified and respectful, as he deserves.