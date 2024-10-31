Jill Stein, Eat Your Heart Out. What's that? Can't Find It Anywhere?

Exclusive to OpEd News: OpEdNews Op Eds 10/31/2024 at 3:25 PM EDT



(stein e'tude)

"He (Donald Trump) evinces the most destructive and dangerous collection of psychiatric symptoms possible for a leader. The worst-case scenario is now our reality."

--- John Gartner

Aw! What happened?

You were so angry about Capitalism, Hilary, Biden, The MIC

And the elephant standing on the mouse's tail?

And especially GENOCIDE by the Never Again Gang.

That you crashed right through the looking glass

And became what you hated.

Wow. Really? You didn't see? Really?

And new you're looking like a bit like Donny

And a lot like Bibi.

You tried to give a helping hand. You really did.

And then a slip and fall.

And --- Peek-a-Boo - and ALL GONE!

Millions of years in the flash of a thermos-nuke pan.

Oh whelp...

You were so Hungry. Hungry for justice - that you just started eating (and it is good eatin in the neighborhood). Never satisfied. Ate yourself up out of house and home. Till you got to your progressive heart ----- and ATE IT!

(an acquired taste, I bet!)

Yummy Yummy in Your Tummy... ALL GONE!

And you know who ate right along with you (maybe like, "Sing along with Mitch")?

Them goody-goody NPR-lovin' caring types.

Ya know, they who can't get enough of their own purity

Their Rii-chess-ness. And how Ryyychess they are!

Breathtakingly so. And Right and Righteous Both?

What could possibly be better than that?

"Very good. Very neat. Very clean."

Just like that guy in Titicut Follies.

Stand up and be proud... that you Stand Up For Justice.

For the People (then why do your actions say F- the-Peeple)?

We understand. We really do.

You hated them Damn Demon-Krauts

With their whited sepulchre Make the World Safe for

Demon-okrisy, Ties and Marmalade Eyes.

Critical-Hippo Full-Throated Support

For hiding things big and very big.

Two Hearts of Darkness Two Crime Families

We get it.

False flags, out-of-the-neighborhood neighbors

And oh yeah - Imperium (not the margarine)

Anyway. Too bad about that precious throw-away Earth

And them hoomans and nanimals and prance.

We get it.

You needed to do the right thing.

But you missed the nose on your face.

You were there for Donald and he was

The asteroid to who fell to earth.

Damn Dinosaurs. Who needed them, anyway?

*******

"The Issue is Dangerousness, Not Mental Illness," by James Gilligan, M.D.

"If we are silent about the numerous says in which Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened violence, incited violence, or boasted about his own violence, we are passively supporting and enabling the dangerous and naïve mistake of treating him as if he were a 'normal' president or a 'normal' political leader. He is not, and it is our duty to say so, and to say it publicly. He is unprecedentedly and abnormally dangerous."

*******

"A Clinical Case for the Dangerousness of Donald J. Trump," by Diane Jhueck, L.M.H.C., D.M.H.P.

"Trump is and has demonstrated himself to be a danger to others - not just one person or a few, but possibly to all others."