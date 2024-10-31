 
Most Popular Choices
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Jill Stein, Eat Your Heart Out. What's that? Can't Find It Anywhere?

By   7 comments

Blair Gelbond
Message Blair Gelbond

eatupdate2019
eatupdate2019
(Image by adarrell37)   Details   DMCA

(stein e'tude)

"He (Donald Trump) evinces the most destructive and dangerous collection of psychiatric symptoms possible for a leader. The worst-case scenario is now our reality."

--- John Gartner

Aw! What happened?

You were so angry about Capitalism, Hilary, Biden, The MIC

And the elephant standing on the mouse's tail?

And especially GENOCIDE by the Never Again Gang.

That you crashed right through the looking glass

And became what you hated.

Wow. Really? You didn't see? Really?

And new you're looking like a bit like Donny

And a lot like Bibi.

You tried to give a helping hand. You really did.

And then a slip and fall.

And --- Peek-a-Boo - and ALL GONE!

Millions of years in the flash of a thermos-nuke pan.

Oh whelp...

You were so Hungry. Hungry for justice - that you just started eating (and it is good eatin in the neighborhood). Never satisfied. Ate yourself up out of house and home. Till you got to your progressive heart ----- and ATE IT!

(an acquired taste, I bet!)

Yummy Yummy in Your Tummy... ALL GONE!

And you know who ate right along with you (maybe like, "Sing along with Mitch")?

Them goody-goody NPR-lovin' caring types.

Ya know, they who can't get enough of their own purity

Their Rii-chess-ness. And how Ryyychess they are!

Breathtakingly so. And Right and Righteous Both?

What could possibly be better than that?

"Very good. Very neat. Very clean."

Just like that guy in Titicut Follies.

Stand up and be proud... that you Stand Up For Justice.

For the People (then why do your actions say F- the-Peeple)?

We understand. We really do.

You hated them Damn Demon-Krauts

With their whited sepulchre Make the World Safe for

Demon-okrisy, Ties and Marmalade Eyes.

Critical-Hippo Full-Throated Support

For hiding things big and very big.

Two Hearts of Darkness Two Crime Families

We get it.

False flags, out-of-the-neighborhood neighbors

And oh yeah - Imperium (not the margarine)

Anyway. Too bad about that precious throw-away Earth

And them hoomans and nanimals and prance.

We get it.

You needed to do the right thing.

But you missed the nose on your face.

You were there for Donald and he was

The asteroid to who fell to earth.

Damn Dinosaurs. Who needed them, anyway?

*******

"The Issue is Dangerousness, Not Mental Illness," by James Gilligan, M.D.

"If we are silent about the numerous says in which Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened violence, incited violence, or boasted about his own violence, we are passively supporting and enabling the dangerous and naïve mistake of treating him as if he were a 'normal' president or a 'normal' political leader. He is not, and it is our duty to say so, and to say it publicly. He is unprecedentedly and abnormally dangerous."

*******

"A Clinical Case for the Dangerousness of Donald J. Trump," by Diane Jhueck, L.M.H.C., D.M.H.P.

"Trump is and has demonstrated himself to be a danger to others - not just one person or a few, but possibly to all others."

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with
 

Related Topic(s): Ecocide; Genocide; Jill Stein; Trump, Add Tags
2 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6694 comments
  New Content

This is how evil works"by deception and twisting things and entrapping anyone who succumbs in the least to the dark side.

So hatred of genocide [of a given people] mixed with compassion is distorted into the demonic shape in which one is put in the position (through their actions, although they will need to deceive themselves about this because I am a good person--------------into a hatred for all humans - and, as if that is not enough - the destruction of massive swaths of flora and fauna, plants and animals). The Biosphere that has nurtured us for millions of years and more.

But what else is new? Demonic Don is a wrecking ball, has destroyed everything he has touched. Every Life (including his own children's), Every Business. And how can we forget his Pandemic Follies?

[...researchers from UCLA noted in March 2021, the U.S> could have avoided 400.000 COVID deaths if the Trump administration had implemented a more effective health strategy...]

Want some killin' done - beyond Highway 61 (the middle of Fifth Avenue)? He's your man, Doubt this? See the assessments from the preeminent mental health and national security experts in the nation.

Onward and Downward. Where it Stops"..?

And what do you know - whether you call it a force or the Father of Lies - evil has gotten young Jill Stein to do its bidding. The word 'evil' is the word 'live' spelled backwards.

Well, one would think Stein morphing into a Trump-troll -like- being would be enough. But no. One thing we do know about evil is that it is insatiable. Overextending itself often leads to its downfall. However, that usually takes a while - weeks, months, years, lifetimes.

Meanwhile, and naturally, this round, injecting Stein with the dark poison simply isn't enough. Evil's tendrils surround like a photo negative of a loving embrace transforming her into a Typhoid Mary, infecting followers who think [and especially feel like she does. After all, goodness is catchy-contagious like a virulent virus] with the humanity-destroying pathogen. Trump the mad bomber - Nuclear: check. Climate: check. Population, Peak Oil".perfection.

Of course, those who are infected are usually oblivious to it. They continue to take their pride in "being a good and caring and ethical and progressive person." It's catchy like a cold - obsessively nursing grudges toward the genocidal MIC and the demons-crats and the Re-ugh-lican regressives. Ah, the pleasure of having integrity".and knowing you do.

And we bring others into our goodness-circle so that they too are caught in the darkly brilliant arachnoid web. All the while we are quietly proud of how incredibly ethical our ideals.

I call that "supreme competence." As the Senior Demon says to the Junior demon in C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters: Bring food or become food.

What'll it be Ms. Stein?

-- .

Of course, you can always say, "Wow! Am I full!'

And push yourself away from the table.

**

["As for Trump, he also has weighed in: "I like her very much," he said of Stein in June. 'You know why? She takes 100 percent from them'."]

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 31, 2024 at 3:25:29 PM

Bob Passi

(Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 130 articles, 231 comments
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Blair,

As my wife often says to me when I get a bit too strident, "I see you feel strongly about that".

Bob Passi

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 31, 2024 at 6:37:04 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6694 comments
Reply to Bob Passi:   New Content

Hitler in the house.

Let's not over-react.

(Minimization is a b----.

It might just do us in).

As John Lennon sang: "And nothing to get hung about."

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 31, 2024 at 7:56:05 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6694 comments
Reply to Bob Passi:   New Content

As Les Brown once said, "You want to be casual? You're going to become a casualty."

What we don't know can hurt us. It can also weaken well-meaning efforts to improve things. An unwillingness to confront our blind spots and areas of ignorance is often a sign that we care about our comfort more than we care about others.

Though nothing is black or white, I try to be a fan of 1) Scott Peck's "dedication to reality," and 2) Gandhi's statement that, "Truth - is - God."

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 1:49:04 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6694 comments
  New Content

How clever. How sweet. How droll. Daughter in front of firing squad facing 9-gun salute. Father shooting hunting buddy in the face with buckshot (and then making him apologize).

Trump Attacks 'War Hawk' Liz Cheney With Gun-Filled Fantasy: 'Trained On Her Face'

Trump went after the GOP former representative with a wave of violent imagery.

Donald Trump attacked Republican Liz Cheney for being a "radical war hawk" on Thursday before imagining a violent scene where the former representative had guns aimed at her.

"Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face," said the Republican presidential nominee, who dropped by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's tour stop in Glendale, Arizona.

He added, "You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Aw, gee will, let's send -- let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.'"

Trump has previously used his "war hawk" attack on Liz Cheney who -- like her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney -- has endorsed Kamala Harris ahead of the election.

Trump made his comments after he referred to his full pardon of I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, the ex-chief of staff of Dick Cheney who in 2007 was convicted on felony charges of perjury and obstruction of justice related to a CIA leak scandal.

On Thursday, Trump claimed that Dick Cheney once called him to describe the 2018 pardon of Libby as "one of the nicest things I've seen done in politics."

"And I don't blame him for sticking with his daughter but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb," said Trump, who has reportedly made over 100 public threats to his perceived foes.

The former president has recently evoked violent imagery while discussing his allies, as well.

Trump, while speaking at a campaign rally in Atlanta this week, conjured up a scenario in which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) died in a car explosion. His work of fiction was tied to an inaccurate and wild claim about hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

*******

This is the fellow Stein would elect. What could possibly go wrong?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 1, 2024 at 3:34:22 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6694 comments
  New Content

Poor slob DJT strangled by his own conditioning. Deserves compassion...if we could find it in our hearts. He got his head stuck >>> sun don't shine (and is mad as hell about it).

But what is Stein's excuse? I know, I get it. She fixated on making the Demo (ns) pay for their craven bullshot.

But don't you know, Gaza is part of a much bigger game. The Izzy's got the US over a humungous barrel (Think, 9/11). And the U.S. supports such "war games" as Gaza. Hey, gotta watch out (and prepare) for the FF/ET war (coming soon to a battleground near you - just look up, up, up).

Maybe the stuff we don't know about, the stuff that lives in our Blind Spot, might hurt us. You think?

Anyway, Stein, the humanitarian, has this huge shadow. And as Carl Jung wrote: we need to eat (integrate) our own shadow material --- otherwise it runs our life and shows up in the external world as ruinous fate.

She, the anti-tyranny queen, would elevate Trump's hateful despotism. She, the anti-genocide accolade, would open the door for the destruction of the human species and the Biosphere. There's really no doubt that this is DJT's (not-so-hidden) agenda. But what is her excuse?

Just in case, probably a good idea to get our affairs in order.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 1:40:49 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6694 comments
  New Content

Dr. Judith Herman, senior lecturer in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and author of Trauma and Recovery: The Aftermath of Violence, from Domestic Abuse to Political Terror, made the point that whatever psychological or cognitive disorders a person has, power always amplifies them.

They predicted in their 2017 book that, given a position of power, Trump's grandiosity could morph into delusions of grandeur; that his paranoid tendencies could become fully-fledged paranoid delusions; and that his impulsivity and failures of judgement could get worse when there were no limits or consequences set upon his erratic behavior. And all that has unfortunately come true, and we are seeing not an amplification of psychopathology but also of dangerousness, due to cognitive decline, as evidenced by tangential ideas, faking an ability to stay on subject, failure to form complete sentences, misuse of words, reduced vocabulary, confusion of names and places, and even evidence of lack of orientation to time and place.

We cannot make a definitive diagnosis from a distance, but the evidence is alarming on the amplification of dangerous symptoms. It is established in law that high ranking military officers who have access to the nuclear codes are required to have a full physical and mental health evaluation for fitness for duty, conducted by independent experts, and we should be requiring the same of anyone who proposes to be commander-in-chief.

She added that amongst the populations that demagogues appeal to, there is a sense of humiliation as a common thread, people who feel they are "losing out" to others, that their social group is being devalued, or that they are losing undeserved privileges.

This is the common appeal of authoritarian leaders. They cannot really offer freedom or prosperity, so they offer people "restoration of a glorious past," in which they will be "on top." This plays into the deeply-embedded "lost cause" mythology of the confederacy, especially in the red states, and with some of the white working class people who migrated up to Indiana and Ohio to work in the factories that have now closed. We must reach out to Trump followers with an attitude of respect, rather than calling them a "basket of deplorables," which allows their humiliated rage to find an expression in the cult of Trump.

Clearly, the danger of Stein tipping the election to Trump can cause us to shudder.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 10:45:35 PM

