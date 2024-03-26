Jesus's Serious Last Doubts for Sax (poem)



'Jesus's Serious Last Doubts for Sax'

Jesus's Serious Last Doubts for Sax

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



I've been feeling lately like Jesus on the cross,

full of doubts about me and about being Him,

multiperplexed and randomly assigned, and dim;

don't get me started on the prophet and his loss.

.



I'm thinking - and my voices will back me up -- it's done.

Cain is everywhere, grifting, crowing, "Look at me."

Horns out his Moses head, lip-doodling just for fun,

lampooning the Exile and the family tree.

.



I dunno. I guess I was a self-loathing Jew;

