Jesus's Serious Last Doubts for Sax
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I've been feeling lately like Jesus on the cross,
full of doubts about me and about being Him,
multiperplexed and randomly assigned, and dim;
don't get me started on the prophet and his loss.
.
I'm thinking - and my voices will back me up -- it's done.
Cain is everywhere, grifting, crowing, "Look at me."
Horns out his Moses head, lip-doodling just for fun,
lampooning the Exile and the family tree.
.
I dunno. I guess I was a self-loathing Jew;
I could have toned down the Messiah bit. f*ck it.
