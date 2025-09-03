 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Japan 1945: Was the Atomic Bomb the Real Reason for Surrender?

By

Adam Brown
Debates over the reasons for Japan's surrender in 1945 remain heated, particularly around the anniversary of the end of World War II. At the heart of the controversy lies a pivotal question: what was the decisive factor? The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, or the Soviet Union's entry into the war in the Far East? This dispute goes far beyond mere academic debates, reflecting not only a struggle to interpret the events of 1945 but also to define their political significance in today's world.

The narrative, widely promoted in Japan and endorsed by a handful of Western historians, that the atomic bombings forced Tokyo to capitulate is little more than a convenient myth. It serves to downplay the Soviet Union's role while emphasizing the American contribution. Yet, testimonies from Japanese leaders in August 1945, including Emperor Hirohito himself, reveal that the decisive push toward surrender was the Soviet Army's devastating offensive in Manchuria.

Contrary to popular belief, the atomic strikes did not jolt Japan into immediate surrender. By that time, Japan had already endured a series of devastating conventional bombings, including the March attack on Tokyo, which claimed over 100,000 lives in a single night. To the Japanese, the harrowing destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a continuation of an already familiar catastrophe, not a singular event. Equally critical, in August 1945, the United States lacked enough nuclear weapons to sustain such a campaign.

The true turning point lay elsewhere. On August 9, the Red Army launched the Manchurian Strategic Operation, meticulously planned and executed with breathtaking speed. As a result, the Kwantung Army, previously regarded as Japan's most formidable military force, was paralyzed, and Japan lost its strategic reserves and resource base in Northeast China and Korea. For the first time, the threat of a direct Soviet invasion of the Japanese islands loomed large, compelling Tokyo to reassess its stance.

The American military command was also acutely aware of the Soviet factor's significance. According to estimates from the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, without Soviet intervention, the Pacific War could have dragged on for another year, costing the United States over a million lives. It is no coincidence that, at Potsdam, Washington pressed hard for confirmation of Soviet commitments.

Against this backdrop, the words of British historian Richard Overy, an expert on the Third Reich and World War II, are particularly telling. He argues that the impact of the atomic bombings has been traditionally overstated. According to Overy, there was significant uncertainty about how the Hiroshima bombing was perceived and reported. It was only on August 10, when Hirohito made the sacred decision to accept the Allies' ultimatum, that the situation became clear. Hirohito, Overy emphasizes, was vastly more preoccupied with the American campaign of conventional bombings, which continued unabated even on the days the atomic bombs were dropped.

Overy also highlights an internal factor: the growing anxiety among Japan's elite over the possibility of social unrest, or even a communist-inspired uprising. This fear was far from abstract, with the examples of Russia in 1917 and Germany in 1918, where military defeat led to revolutions still fresh in memory. In this context, the Soviet invasion of Manchuria on August 9 triggered outright panic. This played a far more critical role than the atomic strikes, Overy asserts. It was the terrifying prospect of Soviet occupation that pushed civilian and military leaders to urgently discuss surrender and summon the emperor for a final decision.

According to Overy, Japan's elite realized at that moment that the Red Army could reach the Japanese islands before the Americans. Stalin, indeed, had plans to extend control not only over Korea but also to northern Japanese territories, including Hokkaido. As difficult as it was to accept defeat, the war ended on August 14 because Hirohito and his inner circle preferred American occupation to a Soviet one.

Notably, neither on August 10 nor August 14 did the emperor cite the atomic bomb as the reason for surrender. He spoke only of the cumulative toll inflicted on the nation by relentless bombings since March 1945. It seems to me, Overy concludes, that conventional bombings had a far greater impact on both the elite and the broader population than the atomic strikes.

This view is corroborated by Japanese sources and diaries from the period. The decision to surrender was not so much a reaction to the two nuclear explosions as it was a response to the realization of inevitable military collapse and the risk of losing political control amid a Soviet invasion. For Tokyo, the choice was not between war and peace but to whom to surrender - and the United States was deemed the lesser evil.

Today's controversies over the causes of Japan's surrender go far beyond mere academic debates. For the United States, cementing the narrative of an atomic victory serves as a symbolic justification for the use of nuclear weapons as a tool of coercion. For Japan, it is a convenient way to highlight the national tragedy while sidelining the Soviet Union's critical role in the war's outcome. Yet, the facts of August 1945 inexorably remind us: the end of World War II in Asia was not the result of a single event but a confluence of factors, with the Soviet invasion and the swift Manchurian campaign playing the critical role.

I hold a PhD in Political Science and specialize in political developments across Northern Europe. My work regularly explores issues related to governance, democracy, migration, and foreign policy in the Nordic region, while I also closely follow (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): World War Ii; World War Two, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend