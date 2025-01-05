Jan 6 Poem: Where's Yours?

It's Jan 6 at das Capitol
and I'm waiting with a donut
and a lukewarm cup of joe
everybody said they'd be there with me
but, well, you know the Dylan song --
the joke was on me, I couldn't even bluff
the Lefties have all rowed home.
Today, DJ gets certified.
His votes counted,
his toggle tickled.
Up to me, he'd get jailed and jimmied.
Sent to where the twice impeached felons go
in one of the inner circles of the Inferno
or outer circles of old Praha circa 1994.
But already Big Pharma is set
for another show, freshly g-o-ffed satan bugs
are taking off their gloves.
Mariel Hemingway
I loved her in lipstick
but better without
without the modifiers
naked
Margaux I mean.
And America is great again
and Jesus is coming home
to roost on someone's face
and DJ's little fists of fury will be flying
and AGI will come and go
and we'll find ourselves in a holocaust vortex
of icyhot stars swallowed up by the remainder of time
on the Doomsday Clock
with drones playing locusts in the sky
and