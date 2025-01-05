Jan 6 Poem: Where's Yours?



security cop on the job at Capitol

It's Jan 6 at das Capitol

and I'm waiting with a donut

and a lukewarm cup of joe

everybody said they'd be there with me

but, well, you know the Dylan song --

the joke was on me, I couldn't even bluff

the Lefties have all rowed home.

Today, DJ gets certified.

His votes counted,

his toggle tickled.

Up to me, he'd get jailed and jimmied.

Sent to where the twice impeached felons go

in one of the inner circles of the Inferno

or outer circles of old Praha circa 1994.

But already Big Pharma is set

for another show, freshly g-o-ffed satan bugs

are taking off their gloves.

Mariel Hemingway

I loved her in lipstick

but better without

without the modifiers

naked

Margaux I mean.

And America is great again

and Jesus is coming home

to roost on someone's face

and DJ's little fists of fury will be flying

and AGI will come and go

and we'll find ourselves in a holocaust vortex

of icyhot stars swallowed up by the remainder of time

on the Doomsday Clock

with drones playing locusts in the sky

and