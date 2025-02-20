 
JFK - Watergate Connection

1 comment

Michael Capasse
Then, it was decided that a team would break into Democratic Headquarters and plant listening devices and photograph documents. On June 17, 1972, five men were caught and arrested for burglary. Almost immediately, it was traced back to the Nixon White House. The President called emergency meetings for discussion. His concerns were amplified, when he learned that CIA Operatives Howard Hunt & G. Gordon Liddy were involved. A few days later, Nixon recorded the meeting with Chief of Staff, HR Halderman.

"... Of course, this is a, this is a Hunt, you will-that will uncover a lot of things. You open that scab there's a hell of a lot of things and that we just feel that it would be very detrimental to have this thing go any further. This involves these Cubans, Hunt, and a lot of hanky-panky that we have nothing to do with ourselves..."

Next, the burglars were demanding money, and clemency. Suddenly, the White House was being blackmailed. Whatever they had, must have been very serious, because money was paid to the burglars from the re-election campaign . H.R. Haldeman and Frank Sturgis believed Nixon's references to the "Bay of Pigs" concerned the assassination of JFK. Oddly, once the dust settled, some of those involved in the scandal, ran to Warren Commission attorneys for cover.

by Michael Capasse

My name is Michael Capasse. I am a critic of the Warren Commission's conclusions in the JFK assassination. I have studied the case since 1973, and consider it an ongoing, open investigation.
 

Michael Capasse

It is beyond weird, Nixon pressures Helms for "Bay of Pigs", and one or more designers of that plan shows up at the White House, doing illegal break-ins on the president's behalf. Then when caught, these men demand money or "...every tree in the forest will fall." IMO, refers to covert operations going back to 1961, including what happened to JFK, and the government's coverup of all the files, the president was asking for.

As though Nixon, had summoned 'a Bay of Pigs invasion' upon himself.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 20, 2025 at 4:17:44 PM

