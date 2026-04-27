J.D. Vance's lost weekend



JD Vance warned the Pope to .be careful when he talks about matters of theology.. #BBCNews

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By Bob Gaydos

J.D. Vance never had a chance.

From Budapest to Islamabad,

the cards were stacked

in advance.

He campaigned for Viktor Orban,

a fool's errand to be sure.

Bringing Trump's blessing to a similar man

whose people had had more than enough.

"It takes one to know one!" cried the Hungarians.

Their anger was pure, their answer tough.

"Be gone, oh messenger of gloom.

And Orban, go to your room."

Onward pressed Vance,

with a war to be won or at least settled or ended ... or somethinged.

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