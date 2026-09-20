

meme

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You and every Democratic politician should be talking about "The IDIOCRACY." Trump has established a multi-layered idiocracy of corrupt sycophants, fools and incompetents, none of whom are actually able to do their job.

A lot of people are familiar with the movie, Idiocracy, which portrayed a world of incompetents and idiots, but to that story we must add sycophancy.



Idiocracy Wasn't a Comedy, It Was a Prophecy! This is the story of how a buried box-office flop became an accidental roadmap for modern culture, corporate control, and ...

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Republican members of Congress have rubber stamped all of Trump's appointees to the idiocracy.

The Iran War is an excellent example of how these incompetents are costing Americans and the whole world so much.

Every Republican member of Congress is an enabler of the Idiocracy and they should be held accountable and described as a part of the idiocracy infrastructure. Even down ticket Republican candidates are enablers for the Idiocracy, and when they're not enabling the Idiocracy they are changing America into something ugly and abhorrent.

The media that is not owned and controlled by the Republican Party should be talking everyday about the idiocracy and the incompetence citing the daily examples that are perpetrated. That should be easier for CNN, MS Now and Politico, now that they are banned from the White House. That ban is a bad thing but at least the freedom it releases should be a good thing that should bite Trump in the ass.

You can get involved too, by talking about this and sharing these ideas and contacting your representatives or the candidates you are supporting and telling them that they should be using this messaging. Get candidates to make yard signs that say Stop the Idiocracy vote for.. fill in the blank for the local politician.

I wrote everything above. And I asked AI for some examples of how the idiocracy has hurt people, democracy, the United states, the world: instructing it to give the impact, the fallout, who was behind it, the incompetence and how it cascaded down to levels below the the top appointee levels:

The Fallout: Over five million Americans were stripped of health insurance coverage in a single year as Medicaid enrollment fell by 3.8 million and Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace enrollment fell by another 1.2 million, leaving millions of working families without prescription access and facing catastrophic out-of-pocket medical bills.

Who & The Decision: Donald Trump signed broad federal healthcare reductions into law and let enhanced ACA premium tax credits expire without renewal, while Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz dismantled enrollment assistance and implemented aggressive disenrollment paperwork hurdles.

Incompetence & Sycophancy: Rather than acknowledging standard health actuarial data, Oz claimed on television that "no one seems to have left the exchange," tying subsidy lapses to unsubstantiated claims of "fraud, waste, and abuse". A television doctor with zero executive public health experience, Oz implemented White House ideological rollbacks that wiped out affordable coverage for eligible, low-income households.