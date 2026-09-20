 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/20/26  

It's the IDIOCRACY Stupid!

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Rob Kall
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (293 fans)

meme
meme
(Image by trump resistance movement)   Details   DMCA
>

You and every Democratic politician should be talking about "The IDIOCRACY." Trump has established a multi-layered idiocracy of corrupt sycophants, fools and incompetents, none of whom are actually able to do their job.

A lot of people are familiar with the movie, Idiocracy, which portrayed a world of incompetents and idiots, but to that story we must add sycophancy.


Idiocracy Wasn't a Comedy, It Was a Prophecy! This is the story of how a buried box-office flop became an accidental roadmap for modern culture, corporate control, and ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: After the Credits)   Details   DMCA

Republican members of Congress have rubber stamped all of Trump's appointees to the idiocracy.

The Iran War is an excellent example of how these incompetents are costing Americans and the whole world so much.

Every Republican member of Congress is an enabler of the Idiocracy and they should be held accountable and described as a part of the idiocracy infrastructure. Even down ticket Republican candidates are enablers for the Idiocracy, and when they're not enabling the Idiocracy they are changing America into something ugly and abhorrent.

The media that is not owned and controlled by the Republican Party should be talking everyday about the idiocracy and the incompetence citing the daily examples that are perpetrated. That should be easier for CNN, MS Now and Politico, now that they are banned from the White House. That ban is a bad thing but at least the freedom it releases should be a good thing that should bite Trump in the ass.

You can get involved too, by talking about this and sharing these ideas and contacting your representatives or the candidates you are supporting and telling them that they should be using this messaging. Get candidates to make yard signs that say Stop the Idiocracy vote for.. fill in the blank for the local politician.

I wrote everything above. And I asked AI for some examples of how the idiocracy has hurt people, democracy, the United states, the world: instructing it to give the impact, the fallout, who was behind it, the incompetence and how it cascaded down to levels below the the top appointee levels:

The Fallout: Over five million Americans were stripped of health insurance coverage in a single year as Medicaid enrollment fell by 3.8 million and Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace enrollment fell by another 1.2 million, leaving millions of working families without prescription access and facing catastrophic out-of-pocket medical bills.

  • Who & The Decision: Donald Trump signed broad federal healthcare reductions into law and let enhanced ACA premium tax credits expire without renewal, while Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz dismantled enrollment assistance and implemented aggressive disenrollment paperwork hurdles.

  • Incompetence & Sycophancy: Rather than acknowledging standard health actuarial data, Oz claimed on television that "no one seems to have left the exchange," tying subsidy lapses to unsubstantiated claims of "fraud, waste, and abuse". A television doctor with zero executive public health experience, Oz implemented White House ideological rollbacks that wiped out affordable coverage for eligible, low-income households.

  • Cascade: Federal premium subsidies lapsed and verification hurdles were imposed rightarrow ACA benchmark premiums surged while state Medicaid rolls were systematically purged rightarrow Over 5 million people lost active coverage, overwhelming community emergency rooms with uncompensated acute care.

    Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

    (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

    • Rate It | View Ratings

    Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

    Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

    He is the co-founder of the Arc of Justice Alliance a platform designed to help organizations and individuals working for justice and a better world to discover each other and share resources and strategies, with the hopes that this will build their power.

    Check out his platform at Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

    more detailed bio:

    Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the (more...)
     

    Related Topic(s): Idiocracy; Incompetent Incompetence; Sycophant Sycophantic, Add Tags

    Add to My Group(s)
    Go To Commenting
    The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
    Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

     
    Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
    Support OpEdNews

    OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

    If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

    STAY IN THE KNOW
    If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
    Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

    Name
    Email
       (Opens new browser window)
     

    Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

    A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

    Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

    Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

    Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

    Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

    Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

    Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

    These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

    • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
    • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
    • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
              

    Comment Here:   


    You can enter 2000 characters.
    Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

    Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
     

    Username
    Password
    Show Password

    Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
    First Name
    Last Name

    I am at least 16 years of age
    (make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

    No comments  Post Comment

     
    Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

     

    Tell A Friend