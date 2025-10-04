It's simple: He's an idiot

Sometimes, we humans can make things more complicated than they really are. For example, we can drive ourselves nuts trying to figure out why someone does or says the things he says or does.

Yes, obviously I'm talking about Trump.

It has become a daily preoccupation. From declaring war on Venezuelan fishermen or Los Angeles or Portland to windmills and Tylenol and the entire United Nations. One thousand percent tariffs? Buying Greenland? Ignoring the First Amendment? Telling King Charles to adopt the moniker Charles the Conqueror? All in a day's work for Donald. Why? Why? Why?

For a lot of us, it's crazy making. But it doesn't have to be.

Trump gives us clues all the time. In fact there's a meme (of course) that sums it up nicely. It consists of three quotes from Trump:

"I love the poorly educated."

-Trump about MAGAs 2/24/16

"I don't care about you. I just want your vote."

- Trump to MAGAs 6/9/24

"Smart people don't like me, you know?"

- Trump 9/14/25

Umm, yes, we know. But why?

Society has a way of coming up with ways to explain the seeming unexplainable. The most famous perhaps is Occam's Razor. Attributed to William of Ockham, a 14th-century English philosopher and theologian, it is explained as "Entities must not be multiplied beyond necessity. Popularly, the principle is paraphrased as 'of two competing theories, the simpler explanation of an entity is to be preferred'."

When applied to everyday life, Occam's razor encourages choosing the simplest explanation or solution to a problem, especially when multiple options exist with similar explanatory power. Instead of overcomplicating things, it suggests that the explanation requiring the fewest assumptions is likely the correct one.

A lot of anonymous recovery groups have an even more basic suggestion to help newer members trying to figure out how things work: The acronym KISS, or Keep it simple, stupid.

