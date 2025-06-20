 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

It's been a long, long year, so far

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Summer Solstice, Stonehenge.
Summer Solstice, Stonehenge.
(Image by Kyn Chung from flickr)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

It's official. Today is the longest day of the year.

AI says so: "The longest day of summer in 2025, also known as the summer solstice, will be Friday, June 20th. This is when the Northern Hemisphere will experience its longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year. The solstice marks the official start of astronomical summer."

The Old Farmer's Almanac and NASA say so: "The 2025 summer solstice falls on Friday, June 20, at 10:42 PM. ET. This marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, when the Earth's tilt positions it closest to the Sun."

Man, I'm embarrassed to admit this news kind of took me by surprise. I mean, every one of those 151 days since January 20 of this year has felt like the longest day of the year. I know you know what I mean.

Well, it's late afternoon as I'm writing this and I've still got more than six hours for the official entry of summer and if the gods are with me, I may survive the longest day of the year without the USA going to war again.

It seems Taco Don has pulled his usual schtick and backed off from threatening to kill the leader of Iran and give Israel our bunker busting bombers to wipe out Iran's nuclear facilities for at least "two weeks."

That gives his staff and any Republican left in Congress with a shred of pride enough time to give our confused leader a little dose of reality to go with his bombast. Also to give delegates from France, the UK and Germany an opportunity to meet with an Iranian delegate to consider ways to end the war between Iran and Israel without blowing up the world.

It's similar to Trump backing off threatening 80 percent tariffs on Chinese goods and blowing up the stock market. That little insider-trading maneuver helped Donald and a few close friends make a bundle while backing off also preserved the portfolios of so-called average Americans. Supposedly we're still talking to the Chinese, although they say we're not.

Funny, India says Trump had nothing to do with stopping the fighting between it and Pakistan, although he says he did.

And, remember that Salvadoran native Trump's goon squad deported to El Salvador against the judge's orders? Trump repeatedly insisted he could not be brought back, despite repeated court orders to do so, because, well that's a different country.

Remember? Well, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in Tennessee and recently appeared in court to face criminal charges for allegedly transporting migrants within the U. S. One constitutional crisis averted.

Also, the Fed chairman still has a job and we have not, despite various poorly disguised threats, invaded Panama, Greenland or Canada yet. As far as I know. But then, this is the longest day of the year, and Trump, the consummate car salesman, has yet to sell the Tesla that Elon gave him.

So who knows? Maybe I should just count my blessings, enjoy the sunshine, the air conditioning, have a little supper and find a movie to watch.

Wonder if "The Longest Day" is on Netflix.


(Article changed on Jun 20, 2025 at 9:06 PM EDT)

Bob Gaydos

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend